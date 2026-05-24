Shooting outside White House: 30 rounds fired, Secret Service responds; 2 injured – everything you need to know

Washington DC: A tense security situation emerged outside the White House on Saturday evening after multiple gunshots were reported near one of the most secured areas in the United States. The incident led to a rapid response from the US Secret Service, temporary lockdown of the complex and injuries to two individuals following an exchange of fire.

According to officials and media reports, around 30 rounds were fired near the intersection of 17th Street Northwest and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, just outside the White House grounds. The sound of gunfire created panic in the area, leading security personnel to move fast to control the situation.

The Secret Service confirmed that its officers were responding to reports of an armed individual in the vicinity. The situation escalated when agents reached the location and came into contact with the suspect. Two people were shot at during the encounter, though their identities and present medical condition have not so far been made public.

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In a statement posted on X, the agency said, “We are aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and are working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

Preliminary statement regarding the shooting incident on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. pic.twitter.com/VK6WWAfH3e — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 24, 2026

The White House complex was immediately placed under lockdown after the gunfire was reported. Journalists present on the North Lawn were escorted to secure indoor areas, while people inside the building were instructed to take cover. Security teams, including armed Secret Service units, moved across the North Lawn as counter-sniper teams were also deployed on the rooftop as a precaution.

The lockdown was lifted later in the evening, around 6:45 pm local time, once the situation was brought under control. US President Donald Trump was inside the White House residence at the time of the incident. It prompted an even tighter security response.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed federal involvement in the response and investigation. In a post on X, he said, "FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds - we will update the public as we are able."

FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds - we will update the public as we’re able — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 23, 2026

Preliminary information suggests that Secret Service Uniformed Division officers were first alerted about a person reportedly discharging a weapon. When teams arrived, the confrontation took place and resulted into gunfire. Officials have not confirmed whether the suspect intended to target the president or another location within the secured zone.

This incident comes close on the heels of another shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month. In that case, authorities have been pursuing a detailed investigation involving suspect Cole Tomas Allen.

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US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro released video evidence related to the case and said, "Today, we are releasing video already provided to US District Court showing Cole Allen shoot a U.S. Secret Service officer during his attempt to assassinate the President at the White House Correspondents' Dinner."

She also clarified the nature of the incident, stating, "There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly fire."

Pirro further added on the ongoing legal process, "My office along with the @FBI will continue this extensive investigation to bring Cole Allen to justice."

The latest shooting has raised questions around repeated security breaches near the White House. Historical records show that the area has seen multiple violent incidents over the years, including the 1814 attack when British forces set the building on fire during the War of 1812 and later incidents in 1994, 2001 and 2011 involving gunfire directed toward the complex.