Shot Live In LA: Who Is Lauren Tomasi, Australian Reporter Hit By Bullet? | VIDEO

Australian Nine News journalist Lauren Tomasi was hit in the leg by a rubber bullet while reporting on raging riots in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 8. The incident, filmed on video, has created outrage as video footage revealed a police officer firing in the direction of Tomasi and the camera operator.

Dramatic Incident On Live Coverage

The viral video showed Tomasi, 32, crying out in pain and clutching her calf after being hit. A bystander is heard shouting, "You just shot the reporter!" Despite the injury, Tomasi reassured onlookers, saying, "I'm good," before retreating with her camera operator. Nine News reported that Tomasi was "left sore but otherwise unharmed."

Tomasi's Update From The Scene

Tomasi, who has not made an official comment on the event, shared an update to X regarding the growing protests: "8pm. Dozens of police have just moved in. Another attempt to move people on. Flash bang grenades - then fireworks - going off." The update emphasised the unpredictable atmosphere amid her reporting.

Who Is Lauren Tomasi?

Tomasi, Nine News' Los Angeles-based US correspondent, has a degree in journalism from the University of New South Wales. She studied abroad in Colorado and worked as a newsreader before turning snow reporter in NSW ski resorts and then joining Nine News Sydney. She has reported on high-profile events in the US as a US correspondent, such as Donald Trump's New York trial and premier award events, including the Oscars and Grammys.

Public And Media Reaction

The incident has drawn significant attention on social media, with X users condemning the use of rubber bullets against journalists. Authorities have not commented on the specific incident, but it comes amid heightened tensions in Los Angeles due to ongoing riots. Further details on Tomasi's condition and any official response are awaited.