'Should Be Taxed As...': Trump Slams Harvard University After Freezing USD 2.2 Billion Grants

US News: In a stern warning to Harvard University, US President Donald Trump said that the university will end up losing its Tax Exempt Status if it keeps on “pushing” what he dubbed "political, ideological and terrorist-inspired sickness". In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the US President said that the world-renowned institution should be taxed as a political entity.

"Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting “Sickness?” Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!" Trump wrote.

The US government has been mounting heat on the university to stem political activism on campus.

Earlier on Monday, the Trump administration's Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism said it is freezing more than USD 2 billion in multi-year grants and contracts to Harvard University in Massachusetts. The decision came after the Harvard University president issued a statement saying the school would not follow the administration's demands regarding antisemitism.

"Harvard's statement today reinforces the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation's most prestigious universities and colleges - that federal investment does not come with the responsibility to uphold civil rights laws," the Task Force said, as quoted by news agency ANI. It further stated, "The disruption of learning that has plagued campuses in recent years is unacceptable. The harassment of Jewish students is intolerable."

The task force announced a freeze on USD 2.2 billion in multi-year grants and USD 60 million in multi-year contract value to Harvard University.