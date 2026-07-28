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Should India adopt China's 'Naked Official' rule? Why leaders with family abroad are under scrutiny

China closely monitors senior officials whose spouses or children live overseas, treating such family ties as a potential transparency and security risk rather than proof of wrongdoing. As debates over accountability grow in India, the question is whether a similar disclosure framework for politicians and top bureaucrats is worth considering.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Should India adopt China's 'Naked Official' rule? Why leaders with family abroad are under scrutiny
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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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