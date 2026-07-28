If you're a senior official in China and your spouse or kids have settled abroad, there's a name for that: a "Naked Official." It's not a compliment. India has plenty of similar cases. Politicians and bureaucrats whose children study or work overseas, sometimes holding permanent residency or even citizenship elsewhere. The issue tends to surface whenever there's a controversy, the NEET-UG paper leak protests being a recent example, when critics pointed out that some of the very leaders overseeing India's youth had their own kids studying abroad, comfortably removed from the system everyone else has to navigate.