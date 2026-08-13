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Shoulder-fired missile threat to Trump? Nature of alert for Air Force One revealed

The threat may have involved a newer heat-seeking missile. Trump was moved to a C-32A before leaving Turkey.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 01:21 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 01:21 AM IST
Shoulder-fired missile threat to Trump? Nature of alert for Air Force One revealed
Image Credit: A catering truck is parked next to Air Force One, before US President Donald Trump's departure from Ankara on July 8, 2026. (Photo: Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Shoulder-fired missile threat to Trump? Nature of alert for Air Force One revealed
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