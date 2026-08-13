/Shoulder-fired missile threat to Trump? Nature of alert for Air Force One revealed

New Delhi: A potential shoulder-fired missile attack led US Secret Service officials to make a last-minute change to Donald Trump’s departure plan from Turkey. The US president was moved from Air Force One to a smaller government aircraft, Reuters reported.
The security alert came on the final day of Trump’s visit to Ankara for the NATO Summit on July 8, when tensions with Iran were high. Turkey shares a border with Iran, and it was a security concern during the president’s movements.
Citing a source familiar with the matter, the news agency reported that the Secret Service regarded the intelligence as “credible and imminent” and had very little time to arrange another plan for the president’s departure.
“They were scrambling to head off what they thought was a credible, imminent threat,” the source said. The person did not disclose where the intelligence had come from.
According to the source-based report, officials also decided that Trump should not be told about the change in advance in a way that could expose the operation. The plan was handled with secrecy as security teams worked out an alternative way to get the president out of Turkey.
Trump and a small group of aides were moved from the Air Force One to a smaller C-32A government jet shortly before departure. The unusual transfer was carried out using a catering truck, allowing the president to move between aircraft without drawing attention.
The Air Force One then left separately, carrying senior administration officials, White House staff and journalists who had accompanied the president during the visit.
The decision allowed security officials to keep both aircraft in the air rather than ground the presidential flight altogether. A second source cited by Reuters said there was no definite plan for an attack, though intelligence pointed to an apparent intention to target Trump.
That distinction allowed both aircraft to continue with their respective flight plans.
The C-32A is a smaller US government aircraft commonly used for senior officials and is based on the Boeing 757. It does not have the same public profile as the Air Force One. This made the switch less noticeable.
The US president confirmed on Tuesday (August 11) that the Secret Service had asked him to change aircraft before leaving Turkey.
“I think actually the plane that I flew on was at greater risk,” Trump said, without providing evidence to support the assessment.
“I think it was at greater risk because that would be the plane I think that they would be more likely to go for,” he added.
Trump’s comments came after details of the unusual departure emerged. The president did not disclose what information had prompted the Secret Service to change the plan or what type of weapon officials feared could be used.
The reported threat came at a sensitive time for US-Turkey relations and regional security. Trump had travelled to Ankara for the NATO Summit as tensions involving Iran were rising. Iran’s proximity to Turkey was also part of the security assessment made by American officials.
The weapon involved in the intelligence alert may have been a newer type of heat-seeking shoulder-fired missile capable of targeting an aircraft by tracking the heat produced by its engines, Douglas Birkey, executive director of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, told Reuters.
Such missiles can be carried and operated by individuals from the ground, making them a security risk around airports and other locations used by high-profile aircraft.
The reported threat did not lead to an attack, and there was no operational plan identified to strike either aircraft. The security response instead aimed to reduce the risk to Trump by changing the aircraft he would use to leave Turkey.
The use of a catering truck for the transfer also meant the switch could be completed without creating a visible movement around the president. The Air Force One continued its own departure with the presidential travel group, while Trump and his aides left aboard the C-32A.
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