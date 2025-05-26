Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2906311https://zeenews.india.com/world/shouldnt-be-31-very-anti-semitic-us-president-trump-slams-harvard-over-foreign-students-transparency-2906311.html
NewsWorld
DONALD TRUMP

'Shouldn't Be 31%, Very Anti-Semitic': US President Trump Slams Harvard Over Foreign Students, Transparency

Continuing ahead, he marked that he has no problem with the foreign students, but it is too much. "I will not have a problem with foreign students, but it shouldn't be 31%, it's too much.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2025, 06:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Shouldn't Be 31%, Very Anti-Semitic': US President Trump Slams Harvard Over Foreign Students, Transparency US President Donald Trump at Oval Office (Photo/ANI)

Donald Trump vs Harvard University: The Trump government's ongoing feud with Harvard University has taken a new turn after US President Donald Trump Monday, criticised the institution's significant international student population, which he claims comprises around 31% of the student body. 

Donald Trump has threatened to halt federal grants to Harvard, citing concerns over the university's alleged tolerance of antisemitism and its foreign ties.

Training his gun on the university, the US President underscored, "Part of the problem with Harvard is they're about 31% foreigners coming to Harvard. We give them billions of dollars, which is ridiculous. We do grants, which we're probably not going to be doing many grants anymore to Harvard...They're at 31% but refuse to tell us who the people are. We want to know.... A lot of the foreign students we wouldn't have a problem with..."

Continuing ahead, he marked that he has no problem with the foreign students, but it is too much. "I will not have a problem with foreign students, but it shouldn't be 31%, it's too much. Because we have Americans who want to go there and other places and can't go there... No foreign government contributes money to Harvard. We do. So why are they doing so many? Number two, we want a list of those foreign students, and we'll find out whether or not they are okay. Many will be okay...and I assume with Harvard, many will be bad. And then the other thing is they're very antisemitic, everybody knows they're antisemitic, and that's got to stop immediately, " he said. 

The controversy sparked on Friday after the Trump administration revoked Harvard's right to enroll foreign students, citing the university's refusal to comply with government demands. Harvard has called the move "unlawful" and is working to provide guidance and support to its international students and scholars.

However, the same day, a judge suspended the Trump government's action, sparking a heated debate about academic freedom and immigration policies.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK