/'Shove it up their a**': Is Trump’s vulgar Ohio meltdown a sign of midterm panic?

Vandalia, Ohio: In a desperate bid to rally a fracturing base ahead of the critical November 3 midterms, US President Donald Trump completely abandoned executive decorum at an Ohio campaign stop and resorted to vulgarities and aggressive attacks against the Democrats.
Rather than offering a coherent legislative vision or policy solutions, he leaned into crude grievance politics and used profanity to vilify his political opponents. This is a risky bet that ignores economic challenges and mounting midterm headwinds, yet he recklessly guaranteed a Republican victory in November.
Speaking in Vandalia near Dayton on Saturday (October 3), he urged supporters to vote for Republican candidates, including Senator Jon Husted and Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
“Just get out and vote. If you do that, we are going to win, and we ae going to win big, and we are going to shove it up their ass,” Trump told the crowd.
He also told supporters that he expected the election to defy poll predictions. “I think we are going to have a big surprise because they don’t know what’s happening,” he said.
The rally was part of his 32-day campaign ahead of the midterms. He has been travelling across the country to campaign for Republican candidates as the party tries to protect its narrow hold in the Congress. Ohio has become an important stop because both its Senate race and governor’s race are closely fought.
The US president used much of his appearance to promote Husted, who is seeking a full Senate term against former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown.
He was appointed to the Senate seat after JD Vance became vice president. The race is a major Senate contest in the 2026 election. Ohio Secretary of State records list Husted and Brown as the leading Republican and Democratic candidates for the Senate.
Trump also backed Ramaswamy in the governor’s race. The latter is running against Democrat Amy Acton in a closely fought gubernatorial race.
A recent Emerson College poll showed the Senate race within the margin of error, with Husted at 49% and Brown at 46%. The same poll put Acton at 46% and Ramaswamy at 45% in the governor’s race.
Trump’s appearance came at a time when Republicans are dealing with voter dissatisfaction over the cost of living. Gasoline prices have risen across the United States as the war with Iran has affected energy markets. Ohio lawmakers have responded by approving a 90-day suspension of the state’s gasoline and diesel taxes, with $725 million from the general fund being used to cover transportation costs normally supported by those taxes.
Another major issue in the state is the fast expansion of data centres serving artificial intelligence companies.
Trump defended the projects during the rally and argued that Ohio should continue attracting investment in the sector. The projects have faced criticism over their demand for electricity, use of land and possible effect on household energy bills.
Husted has faced attacks from Brown and Democratic groups over his role in attracting data-centre investment during his time as Ohio’s lieutenant governor. The issue has become particularly relevant as electricity demand rises and voters deal with higher household costs.
Rather than addressing these kitchen-table issues with concrete policy measures, the president repeatedly degraded the discourse to personal insults, at one point calling Democrats “dumb son of a bitches”.
He also said Republican victories in Ohio would improve access to federal assistance.
The president argued that Republican officeholders would have a direct line to his administration and would be in a better position to secure federal support for the state.
He also urged Ohio voters to support a proposed constitutional amendment on voter identification. He described the measure as a way to require voter ID in state elections and urged supporters to vote for it.
Ohio’s political battle comes as Democrats see an opportunity to make gains in a state that has moved strongly towards Republicans in recent presidential elections. The contest between Husted and Brown has witnessed heavy spending from both parties. National groups see the seat as an important part of the fight for control of the Senate.
Trump has rejected the idea that Republican candidates are being hurt by his standing with voters. He predicted that the party would surprise pollsters and urged his supporters to turn out in large numbers on November 3.
With poll numbers showing both the Senate and gubernatorial contests within the margin of error, Trump's reliance on profanity over substance has given national strategists plenty to consider. Is the former president's aggressive posture a show of strength or a sign of panic in a state Republicans can ill afford to lose?
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