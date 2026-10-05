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'Shove it up their a**': Is Trump’s vulgar Ohio meltdown a sign of midterm panic?

The Ohio races are being influenced by voter issues over living costs, rising fuel prices, data-centre projects and the balance of power in Congress. Trump has thrown his support behind Jon Husted and Vivek Ramaswamy as Democrats seek to make gains in the state.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 07:38 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 07:38 AM IST
'Shove it up their a**': Is Trump’s vulgar Ohio meltdown a sign of midterm panic?
Image Credit: (File photo: Reuters)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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