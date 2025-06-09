'Show Is Over': Israel Forces Intercept Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Carrying Greta Thunberg

The Israeli forces on Monday intercepted a humanitarian aid boat bound for the Gaza Strip carrying Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, French Member of European Parliament (MEP) Rima Hassan, and others.

Hassan's team shared in a series of posts on her X's official handle that the crew of the "Free Flotilla" was allegedly arrested by the Israeli Army in international waters at around 2 am.

Earlier, the team had posted that they lost contact with Hassan and the crew and shared the last image of the group that was available.

The British-flagged yacht 'Madleen' is operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC). According to media reports, the group had stated on Telegram that the vessel left Sicily on Friday (June 6).

'Show Is Over': Israel's Counter

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also shared details, images, and video in regard with the Gaza-bound aid ship and its interception. In the posts, the Ministry termed the vessel as a "selfie yacht".

Sharing a video, the Ministry in a post in the morning informed, "The Israeli Navy is currently communicating with the “selfie yacht”. Using an international civilian communication system, the Israeli Navy has instructed the “selfie yacht” to change its course due to its approach toward a restricted area."

In addition, it was informed that the boat was safely making its way to Israel and that the passengers are expected to return to their 'home countries.'

The Israeli Ministry added, "While Greta and others attempted to stage a media provocation whose sole purpose was to gain publicity — and which included less than a single truckload of aid — more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks, and in addition, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has distributed close to 11 million meals directly to civilians in Gaza."

"There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip — they do not involve Instagram selfies," it continued.

The passengers of the aid boat were provided with sandwiches and water. "The show is over," another post read.

All the passengers of the ‘selfie yacht’ are safe and unharmed. They were provided with sandwiches and water. The show is over. pic.twitter.com/tLZZYcspJO — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 9, 2025

Lastly, the Israeli Foreign Ministry shared a picture of activist Greta Thunberg being offered food and water.