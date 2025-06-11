Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Quest Stalled: How Falcon 9 Leak Halted Axiom-4 Again? Know Here
The Axiom-4 mission with India's Shubhanshu Shukla was delayed again due to a Falcon 9 LOx leak. ISRO and SpaceX await repairs for a new launch date.
Trending Photos
The launch of the Axiom-4 mission, set to carry Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS), has been postponed due to a liquid oxygen (LOx) leak in SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, marking the second delay in two days. A new launch date will be announced pending repairs and validation tests, SpaceX and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement