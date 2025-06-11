Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2914092https://zeenews.india.com/world/shubhanshu-shuklas-space-quest-stalled-how-falcon-9-leak-halted-axiom-4-again-know-here-2914092.html
NewsWorld
AXIOM-4 MISSION

Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Quest Stalled: How Falcon 9 Leak Halted Axiom-4 Again? Know Here

The Axiom-4 mission with India's Shubhanshu Shukla was delayed again due to a Falcon 9 LOx leak. ISRO and SpaceX await repairs for a new launch date.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 07:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Quest Stalled: How Falcon 9 Leak Halted Axiom-4 Again? Know Here ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla with other astronaut for Axiom Mission 4 (ANI)

The launch of the Axiom-4 mission, set to carry Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS), has been postponed due to a liquid oxygen (LOx) leak in SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, marking the second delay in two days. A new launch date will be announced pending repairs and validation tests, SpaceX and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK