The launch of the Axiom-4 mission, set to carry Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS), has been postponed due to a liquid oxygen (LOx) leak in SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, marking the second delay in two days. A new launch date will be announced pending repairs and validation tests, SpaceX and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed.