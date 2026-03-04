Shutdown of Hormuz Strait: 37 Indian-flagged ships with 1109 sailors stuck in Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman

As military tensions rise in West Asia, 37 Indian-flagged vessels with over 1,000 Indian sailors are stranded in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and nearby waters after the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz was closed.

The shutdown of this key shipping route, one of the world’s busiest for oil transit, comes amid ongoing military operations involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

According to officials, 37 Indian-flagged ships carrying 1,109 sailors are still stuck in the affected region.

“A total of 37 Indian-flagged ships with 1,109 sailors are stuck in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the adjoining sea areas due to the closure of the key shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz,” PTI reported citing official related to the matter.

The ongoing conflict has already cost Indian lives, with at least three Indian seafarers on foreign-flagged ships killed and one injured in West Asia.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) is staying in regular contact with shipping companies and closely tracking the situation. In response, the Shipping Ministry has established a dedicated rapid response team to coordinate with authorities and assist the affected seafarers and their families.

Authorities continue to monitor regional maritime security threats, including missile and drone activity, electronic interference, and other emerging risks.

The Directorate General of Shipping issued guidance urging maritime operators to evaluate voyage-specific risks following the disruption of shipping routes and Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping companies and Recruitment and Placement Service Licensees (RPSLs) have been advised to exercise caution when deploying crews and to maintain regular contact with seafarers and their families, with helpline numbers activated for support.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is closely monitoring the maritime security situation in the Persian Gulf and has enhanced precautionary measures to protect Indian-flagged vessels and seafarers in the region.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal convened a review meeting on Tuesday to assess the current security environment in the Persian Gulf and evaluate its impact on Indian maritime assets and personnel.

The disruption comes amid continued US and Israeli airstrikes across Iran after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which triggered retaliatory attacks by Iran and its allies on Israel, Gulf states and other strategic targets.

This has intensified fears of sustained instability in a region vital to global oil and gas supplies.