Sierra Leone Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh has extended strong support for India in its fight against terrorism and assured to raise the issue at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Jalloh also assured that his country will use the United Nations Security Council and its position in the African Union to raise the issue of terrorism.

"We outrightly condemn terrorism, we know the devastating impact it has not only on the security but also on the development prospects of the country. I want to assure you that Sierra Leone will use the United Nations Security Council, our position in the African Union, and the OIC, wherever we have the platform, because it is not only an issue of Asia but also in our neighbourhood. I will also deliver your message to the President of the country, who is out of the country and will be back on Sunday," ANI quoted Jalloh as saying.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

"We have a very vibrant Indian diaspora population in Sierra Leone, and they have contributed a lot to the economy and the relationship with India. So consider yourself at home here. We are aware of the matter between Indian and Pakistan and the recent terrorist attack that happened in April. We condemn the violence and the loss of life of innocent civilians. We want to commiserate with India for that loss. As a non-permanent member of the Security Council, we expressed our concerns regarding the attack in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Security Council statement that was put out on the 25th of April," ANI quoted Alghali as saying.

This comes as an all-party Indian delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, visited Sierra Leone on May 28-30 as part of a global outreach program to discuss India's response to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack and its fight against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation includes Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

On May 17, the Indian Government announced that seven all-party delegations would visit key partner nations, including members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to project the country's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

This was in response to the dastardly terrorist attack of April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 innocent people, including one Nepali citizen, were killed.

In response to the terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor during the early hours of May 7, hitting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and killing over 100 terrorists.

(with ANI inputs)