‘Silent Enemy’, ‘Dangerous Adversary’: What Russia’s Spy Files Reveal About Its 'Best Friend' China

Moscow, New York, New Delhi: While Vladimir Putin sings praises of an “unbreakable friendship” with China, a leaked internal document from Russia’s top security agency paints a very different picture – one that could shatter illusions of brotherhood between the two authoritarian giants. In the damning eight-page report leaked from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Beijing is labelled not as a partner, but as a “dangerous adversary” silently undermining Moscow from within.

According to the classified files accessed by The New York Times, the FSB has sounded alarm bells over China’s growing espionage operations. The document accuses the country of covertly recruiting Russian agents, targeting disillusioned scientists, stealing sensitive military technologies and snooping on Russian Arctic expeditions – right under Moscow’s nose.

The timing of the leak could not be more dramatic. As Putin wages war in Ukraine and leans on China to survive Western sanctions, these revelations hit like a geopolitical thunderclap.

The FSB report warns that Chinese operatives are using mining companies and academic partnerships as cover to gather intelligence and assert long-term claims on Russian territory, especially in the Arctic – a resource-rich zone Moscow considers its strategic jewel.

Even more shocking, the document alleges that China has been spying on Russian troop movements in Ukraine to extract battlefield data to study Western weapon systems in action.

Secret Spy File Leaked by Hackers

Lacking a date, the FSB document is believed to have been drafted in late 2023 or early 2024. It was leaked by a hacking group known as Ares Leaks and later verified by The New York Times after consulting six Western intelligence agencies – all of whom confirmed its authenticity.

While Moscow has stayed publicly mum, the leak is one of the strongest indicators that show that the trust between Russia and China may be a facade. The report outlines clear counter-espionage priorities aimed at stopping Chinese infiltration. It signals deep-rooted mistrust behind the scenes.

Friends with Benefits?

China and Russia have portrayed a united front. Since the Ukraine invasion, Beijing has bought up discounted Russian oil and gas, propped up Moscow’s collapsing tech supply chains with chips and software and filled the vacuum left by fleeing Western companies. The two nations have even discussed joint moon bases and co-producing films.

But the FSB’s own assessment makes it clear that the so-called “friendship without limits” may in fact be a marriage of convenience and an increasingly toxic one at that.

As China continues to rise and Russia bleeds in Ukraine, Putin’s trust in Xi might soon cost him more than just military secrets. It could unravel one of the world’s most strategically fragile alliances.

Russia and China may smile in public but in the shadows, the knives are already out.