Silent war in Indian Ocean: China expands footprint; how India is responding to Beijing's increased presence

New Delhi: A silent strategic war is going on in the Indian Ocean, with China gradually expanding its presence despite the absence of direct military confrontation. Analysts say Beijing is using “grey-zone” maritime tactics, including research vessels, seabed mapping and submarine movements, to strengthen its long-term position.

Experts say these activities allow China to gather valuable information about underwater terrain, shipping lanes and sensitive maritime zones. Such data can play an important role in future naval operations and submarine movements. It will give Beijing a stronger operational understanding of the region.

Research vessels and mapping activities

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Chinese survey ships, including Dong Fang Hong-3, have been active in the Indian Ocean in recent years. These missions are officially presented as scientific research, though analysts say the information collected during such voyages could support future military planning, particularly for submarine operations.

In addition to research vessels, China has also increased submarine deployments in the region. Some Chinese vessels have reportedly switched off their transponders while passing through sensitive areas, making tracking more difficult. Observers say that these patterns add to concerns about expanding maritime awareness and presence.

China’s investments in ports such as Gwadar, Hambantota and Colombo have also caught attention. These facilities are primarily commercial, though analysts say they could support logistics and operational access if required in the future. They point out that these investments, over time, have contributed to a wider network across the Indian Ocean region.

India strengthens maritime surveillance

India has begun strengthening its maritime monitoring systems in response to the growing activity. Efforts are underway to enhance underwater surveillance, including sensor networks, sonar systems and advanced monitoring technologies.

Projects such as Deep Ocean Watch, developed with support from India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), are aimed at improving India’s ability to track underwater movements.

India’s P-8I Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft has also been pressed in service to monitor activities across the region. These aircraft provide long-range surveillance capabilities and help track surface and underwater movements in the Indian Ocean.

Information war

Experts say this growing strategic rivalry is different from conventional war, where surveillance, presence and information play an important role. These days, data collection, monitoring capabilities and sustained presence have become important elements of long-term planning.

As maritime movements increase across the Indian Ocean, attention is turning to how regional powers are strengthening their capabilities and adjusting to changing dynamics in the region.