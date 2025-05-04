Simi Valley Plane Crash: Pilot Killed As Small Aircraft Hits Homes, FAA & NTSB Investigate

A small aircraft hit two houses in a residential neighbourhood of Simi Valley on Saturday afternoon, killing the pilot and igniting a fire, police confirmed. No one on the ground was hurt. The plane, a Vans RV-10, crashed at approximately 2:10 PM PT on the 200 block of High Meadow Street just off Wood Ranch Parkway, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the pilot, who has not been named, was the only one on board the plane. The aircraft had departed from William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster and was flying to Camarillo Airport.

"The structures are both two-story, single-family homes that were impacted by fire and sustained structural damage," the Ventura County Fire Department stated in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter). Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and resume salvage efforts throughout the evening.

#meadowincident; VCFD is on scene of a small, single engine fixed-wing aircraft that crashed into two structures in the 200 block of High Meadow Street in the Wood Ranch area of Simi valley. The structures are both two-story, single-family homes that were impacted by fire and… pic.twitter.com/W4L18G1dbj — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) May 3, 2025

Emergency responders helped residents out of the damaged residences. "People were inside both homes at the time of the crash but were safely evacuated with no reported injuries," authorities reported.

Video footage posted to social media illustrates heavy smoke emitting from the crash site and numerous emergency responders along with a lot of equipment swarming the homes involved.

Wood Ranch Parkway and High Meadow Street were cordoned off as the authorities initiated an investigation into the cause of the crash. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are conducting a joint investigation of the incident.