Six dead after an Iranian missile struck Beit Shemesh in Israel
IRAN US ISRAEL WAR

Six dead after an Iranian missile struck Beit Shemesh in Israel

Six dead after an Iranian missile struck residential area in Israel's Beit Shemesh on Sunday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 06:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Six dead after an Iranian missile struck Beit Shemesh in Israel(Image: Screengrab X/ @IDF)

An Iranian Ballistic missile struck Beit Shemesh in Israel, leaving Six dead and several injured.

The missile hit a residential area in the city, with medics reporting 23 victims rushed to hospitals, two in serious condition, three moderately injured, and 18 with light injuries, according to the Times of Israel.

The Israeli Defence Forces confirmed in an X post saying, “The Iranian Regime directly fired missiles toward the civilian neighborhood of Beit Shemesh, killing innocent civilians.”

This is a developing story.

 

