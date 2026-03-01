Six dead after an Iranian missile struck Beit Shemesh in Israel

An Iranian Ballistic missile struck Beit Shemesh in Israel, leaving Six dead and several injured.

The missile hit a residential area in the city, with medics reporting 23 victims rushed to hospitals, two in serious condition, three moderately injured, and 18 with light injuries, according to the Times of Israel.

The Israeli Defence Forces confirmed in an X post saying, “The Iranian Regime directly fired missiles toward the civilian neighborhood of Beit Shemesh, killing innocent civilians.”

The Iranian regime purposely targets civilian targets while we precisely target terror targets. This is who we’re operating against—a regime who uses… pic.twitter.com/9W8Fp4T2tH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 1, 2026



This is a developing story.



