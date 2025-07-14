Six-Hour Notice, Third Country: US Migrants Face Sudden Deportation Without Safety Assurances Under New ICE Rule

Washington: They could be asleep when it happens. They could be at work, picking up their children or recovering from surgery. With just six hours’ notice, people who have lived in the United States for decades might now be told they are being deported to countries they have never called home, without any promise of protection and a chance to say goodbye.

A memo from the top of America’s immigration enforcement system has unleashed a storm. It does not read like an emergency. But for thousands of immigrants, it could mean exile with the snap of a finger.

Issued by acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, the memo follows a Supreme Court greenlight that allows immigration authorities to deport migrants “immediately” to third countries even those not prepared to accept them and even if those countries have not promised to keep them safe.

There will not be a trial. There may not even be a day to pack. In “exigent circumstances”, ICE can now deport someone with just six hours’ notice. In other cases, 24 hours will suffice. And if the country receiving the deportee has already given diplomatic assurance of safety? There is no legal requirement to inform the migrant at all before they are placed on a flight.

Made public through internal memos and first reported by The Washington Post, the plan represents a dramatic shift in U.S. immigration enforcement. It bypasses a long-standing practice of negotiating removal with migrants’ countries of origin and places thousands of long-term U.S. residents in sudden danger.

It does not matter if someone has a job. A family. A child in school. A green card pending. If their home country will not accept them, ICE can now send them to a third one. Sometimes, to places where they speak no language, have no family and may face torture.

“It puts thousands of lives at risk of persecution and torture,” said Trina Realmuto, executive director of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance.

Her group is suing the President Donald Trump administration over the policy shift. “People will be disappeared from their homes in hours, without understanding what is happening or where they are being taken,” she said.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, an attorney representing migrants targeted under this policy, echoed her fears. “Thousands upon thousands will be affected. These are people who thought their lives in the United States were stable. That they were out of danger. That is now over,” he said.

One man included in the lawsuit had already been deported and sent to Mexico, where he was kidnapped and raped. He had no connection to Mexico. He was from Guatemala. His case, among others, was used to argue that deportation without safety guarantees violates U.S. and international laws.

Ratified by the United States in 1994, the Convention Against Torture prohibits governments from transferring someone to a country where they are likely to face inhuman treatment. But the memo from ICE suggests that fear alone will not stop removal. A person must explicitly state their fear after receiving the 24-hour deportation notice. Only then will they be screened. And even that screening “generally” must happen within 24 hours.

Some migrants may not know they are allowed to speak up. Some may never get the chance.

Earlier this year, a US District Court judge blocked the Trump-era version of this policy, ruling that people must be given 10 days’ notice and a “meaningful opportunity” to fight deportation. But on June 23, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority stepped in. In a brief and unsigned statement, they reversed the lower court’s order. No explanation was given.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented. “In matters of life and death,” she wrote, “it is best to proceed with caution. In this case, the Government took the opposite approach.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had laid the groundwork back in March, issuing guidance that would now allow ICE to bypass formal diplomatic processes and accept third-country agreements approved only by the State Department. The new deportation system was born from that shift.

The memo also reveals that ICE officials do not need to ask if the person being deported fears persecution. Unless the migrant speaks up first, they will be removed anyway.

Immigration advocates say the policy targets not only undocumented migrants, but also asylum seekers, work permit holders and families with mixed immigration status. It throws into question the future of thousands of people who have lived and worked in the United States for years – people who, until now, thought they were safe.

“It is a betrayal of law, due process and decency,” said Realmuto.