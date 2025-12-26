A powerful explosion at a mosque in Syria’s Homs city on Friday killed at least six people and injured more than 21 others, officials said. The blast occurred after Friday prayers in the predominantly Alawite Wadi al-Dhahab neighbourhood.

Syria’s Interior Ministry said the Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque on Al-Khudari Street was targeted in what it described as a terrorist explosion during the prayers.

In a statement on X, Syria’s Interior Ministry said, "A terrorist explosion targeted the Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque during Friday prayers on Al-Khudari Street in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood of the city of Homs, resulting in the martyrdom of six citizens and the injury of twenty-one others with varying wounds."

Syria, Homs. Preliminary reports indicate a terrorist bombing targeted the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque (Imam Ali Mosque) in the Wadi al-Dahab neighborhood of Homs. The explosion occurred during Friday prayers, resulting in the death of 12 people and injuries to 25 others, most… pic.twitter.com/I3CsS8xTIO — Judy Berxwedan (@Judy20255) December 26, 2025

Syria Interior Ministry Launches Security And Investigation Measures

Syria’s Interior Ministry said specialised units have begun standard security procedures at the site and are collecting evidence. The Ministry added that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the explosion and to take appropriate legal action.

"The specialized units have commenced the implementation of standard security measures at the scene, alongside the ongoing collection of evidence, in parallel with the continuation of investigations to uncover the circumstances of the explosion and the adoption of legal measures," Syria’s Interior Ministry said in a post on X.

Homs Demographics And Alawite-Sunni Divide

Homs is a predominantly Sunni Muslim city, though it also includes several neighbourhoods where Alawites form a majority. While most Syrians are Sunni, former president Bashar al-Assad comes from the Alawite community, a minority sect with roots in Shiite Islam.

Post-Assad Ouster Violence Against Alawite Community

Since Assad was ousted in 2024, residents and monitoring groups have reported a rise in kidnappings and killings in Homs that appear to target members of the Alawite community.

Coastal Syria Sees Deadly Violence Against Alawite Civilians

Tensions have also flared along Syria’s coast, where dozens of Alawite civilians were killed in March. Authorities have blamed armed supporters of the former regime, saying the violence erupted after attacks on security forces.