BALOCHISTAN

‘Six Million Baloch Stand With India…’: Rajnath Singh’s PoK Statement Wins Baloch Leaders’ Support

The Republic of Balochistan has long waged a struggle for independence from Pakistan. Its leaders openly appeal for support from India, which has never officially intervened.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 04:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Six Million Baloch Stand With India…’: Rajnath Singh’s PoK Statement Wins Baloch Leaders’ SupportRajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Morocco, marking the first-ever trip to the North African nation by an Indian Defence Minister. (Image: Rajnath Singh/ X profile)

Islamabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent remarks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have sent shockwaves across Islamabad. Baloch leaders welcomed and publicly endorsed the statements, viewing them as recognition of their decades-long fight for freedom from Pakistan.

Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Morocco, Singh asserted that India would regain control of PoK without resorting to aggressive military action. He noted that the people of the region are increasingly demanding liberation from the current administration. “PoK will become ours naturally. You must have heard the slogans,” he said.

The minister added that he had conveyed a similar message five years ago while addressing a programme of the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh’s statements have energized Baloch leaders who have long resisted Pakistan’s rule. The Republic of Balochistan issued an official statement endorsing his words. Prominent Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch took to X (formerly Twitter) to express support, stating, “The Republic of Balochistan appreciates and fully supports the statement of India’s Defence Minister.”

Why Baloch Leaders Support The Statement

The Republic of Balochistan has consistently fought for independence from Pakistan, repeatedly appealing for India’s assistance, though New Delhi has never publicly intervened.

In their statement, they reiterated Singh’s remarks, “PoK will become ours naturally. You must have heard the slogans.”

They emphasised that reintegration of PoK with India is both a historical necessity and a step toward ending decades of suffering under Pakistan’s corrupt and extremist military rule.

They said in a statement, “We stand shoulder to shoulder with India in this rightful pursuit. We firmly believe that reunification of PoK with India will bring stability, eliminate cross-border terrorism and dismantle Pakistan’s shadow warfare networks. Just as India courageously revoked Article 370, we believe New Delhi’s commitment to reclaim the region will inspire Baloch, Sindhi and Pashtun nations in their struggle to free themselves from Pakistan’s oppressive regime. Such historic decisions will earn global recognition.”

They highlighted that the people of Balochistan have fought for decades for independence. Pakistan’s military has carried out brutal campaigns in the region, killing thousands and suppressing dissent. For the Baloch, Rajnath Singh’s statements represent a morale boost and symbolic support for their enduring struggle for freedom.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

