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Six people killed in Russia after Ukraine launches one of its largest aerial attacks of the war

Ukraine launched one of its largest drone attacks on Russia, with Moscow claiming to have destroyed 822 drones, while the strikes killed at least six people and caused damage in the Moscow and Rostov regions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 02:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 02:37 PM IST
Six people killed in Russia after Ukraine launches one of its largest aerial attacks of the war
Image Credit: ANI

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Six people killed in Russia after Ukraine launches one of its largest aerial attacks of the war
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