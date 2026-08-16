/Six people killed in Russia after Ukraine launches one of its largest aerial attacks of the war

Ukraine launched hundreds of drones across Russia on Sunday, killing at least six people in one of Kyiv’s largest aerial assaults of the war.
Russia's Ministry of Defence said that it had destroyed 822 Ukrainian drones overnight. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, that around 600 drones were detected headed toward the Russia capital, with one-third of them brought down over the Moscow region itself.
In the Moscow region, n 83-year-old man was killed when a Ukrainian drone struck a private home, according to local Governor Andrey Vorobyov.
He also confirmed that the attack had ignited a fire at a warehouse belonging to the Russian retail giant Wildberries. Images released by Russian media from the town of Podolsk showed thick columns of black smoke rising from the site.
Five more people were killed in Russia’s southwestern Rostov region, where three towns came under attack, local Governor Yury Slyusar said.
A Ukrainian drone strike deep inside Russia's Tatarstan region on August 11 resulted in the death of at least 13 people, including a child, while injuring dozens of others, CNN reported, citing local authorities.
The Ukrainian drone strike in the city of Nizhnekamsk marks the deadliest attack to hit the country in more than two years.
Nizhnekamsk, located about 1,000 kilometres east of Moscow, is the site of the major, technologically advanced Taneco oil refinery, which Ukraine's armed forces said they had targeted.
It was reported that a child was among those killed in Nizhnekamsk, according to the Russian Investigative Committee, while 21 people have been hospitalised, the region's press service said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.