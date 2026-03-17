Sleep in orbit, morning tea among stars – The first luxury hotel being built in space

Space Tourism: Human curiosity about space has always existed. Telescopes once offered the only window into distant stars and galaxies. The rise of private spaceflight has turned outer space into a destination that attracts wealthy travellers and technology investors.

In the silent vacuum of the universe, the future may hold scenes that once belonged to science fiction. People may sit beside wide observation windows. They may sip tea or coffee while watching the earth turn below them. Conversations and laughter may echo inside a station floating hundreds of kilometres above the planet.

Space travel no longer is limited to scientists and astronauts. Private missions are now taking civilians beyond earth’s atmosphere. Companies such as Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic have already flown paying passengers on suborbital journeys. Nearly a hundred tourists have experienced short trips into space during the past few years. Interest continues to grow among wealthy travellers who see space as the next border in luxury tourism.

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That rising curiosity has encouraged companies to imagine something bigger than short trips. Engineers and entrepreneurs are now planning orbital hotels where visitors could spend days or even weeks in space.

Voyager station: The first hotel in orbit

One of the most ambitious projects in this race is Voyager Station. It is being developed by a California-based company, Above Space, which was previously known as Orbital Assembly Corporation. The design resembles a large rotating wheel in orbit around the earth.

The rotation of the structure serves a special purpose. Physics offers a solution to one of the biggest problems in space living. Rotation creates centrifugal force. That force produces artificial gravity inside the station. Visitors may feel a gravity level similar to the environment on the moon.

Guests could walk normally through corridors. Drinking water from a glass would become easier. Daily routines such as eating meals or using a restroom would feel closer to life on earth. Designers believe this feature may make long stays in space comfortable for civilians.

The station may stretch across an area of more than 50,000 square metres. The planned capacity stands near 400 people, including tourists and crew members. Luxury facilities are important part of the design. Gyms, bars, restaurants and cinema halls were in early concepts. Visitors may enjoy food similar to meals on earth rather than traditional astronaut rations.

Some sections of the station may even include private villas. Wealthy buyers may purchase these units as personal space residences.

Developers hope to begin construction within the next few years. The project is expected to start operating sometime around 2027 or 2028.

NASA opens the door to private space stations

Government space agencies have also begun to support commercial activity in orbit. The NASA programme now encourages private companies to build modules and research facilities around the International Space Station. This is aimed at encouraging private investment and expanding the use of space for research, business and tourism.

One of the most visible efforts has been taken Axiom Space. The company plans to attach commercial modules to the ISS. Engineers expect the first module to launch before the end of 2026.

The interior of the module has been designed by renowned French designer Philippe Starck. Many walls inside the cabin will have soft padding. This will help protect visitors while moving in low gravity. If someone drifts and touches a wall, the soft surface will prevent injury.

Internet access will also be available in the station. High-speed connection will allow tourists to send messages and share live videos from space. A traveller could even go live on Instagram while earth appears below the spacecraft window.

NASA has said that the International Space Station may be retired around 2030. When that happens, the modules built by Axiom Space could detach from the station. After separating, these modules may form the world’s first fully private commercial space station.

Challenges of running a hotel in space

Life in orbit involves several technical challenges. A hotel in space will need systems for food supply, water and waste management. Engineers must carefully design the equipment needed to support these basic services.

Researchers are now studying machines capable of cooking in low gravity. The experiments focus on methods for boiling and frying food safely in space conditions. Materials for the outer walls also require innovation. Tiny space rocks travel through orbit at extremely high speed. Even a small particle can damage a spacecraft.

Designers are planning to use special self-healing materials. These materials can seal small holes created by micro-meteoroid impacts. The technology may help protect guests and equipment inside the station.

A ticket that costs millions

Space travel is still very expensive. Experts say a stay in a future space hotel could cost between $20 million (about Rs 165 crore) and $50 million (around Rs 415 crore).

Money alone will not secure a seat. Visitors must complete extensive preparation before launch. Training programmes may last 15 to 20 weeks. Participants are learning how to handle high acceleration inside centrifuge machines. Emergency evacuation drills are another important part of the programme.

Transportation to orbit may rely on spacecraft from SpaceX. The company is planning to use the powerful Starship vehicle for future missions. Large reusable rockets could eventually reduce travel costs.

The next decade will show how these plans move forward. For now, space hotels are an option mainly for very wealthy travellers. Work on these projects is in progress. In the future, a visitor in space may wake up in orbit, look out at the universe and begin the day with tea among the stars.