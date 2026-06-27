/Small plane crashes into Beijing’s tallest skyscraper, debris rains onto streets | WATCH

A small aircraft crashed into Beijing's CITIC Tower, the tallest building in the Chinese capital, on Friday, damaging part of the skyscraper and sending debris onto the streets below.
Videos shared on social media captured the moment of impact, showing pieces of the aircraft falling from the 108-storey tower, which serves as the headquarters of the state-owned CITIC Group. Images from the scene showed damage to the building, including two shattered glass panels, along with the aircraft's tail section lying on the ground. A taxi parked nearby also suffered a smashed window.
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The crash sparked a small fire at street level, with smoke seen rising from the area where the debris landed.
The CITIC Tower, which has 108 floors above ground and seven basement levels, is one of Beijing's most recognisable landmarks and can accommodate around 12,000 office workers.
According to Reuters, police quickly sealed off roads surrounding the building and restricted access to the area. Witnesses told the news agency that officers prevented people from recording the aftermath and asked some bystanders to delete photographs and videos taken at the scene.
The Reuters report also said that images and videos of the crash were removed from Chinese social media platforms, although footage remained available on X.
A closer examination of images circulating online suggested the aircraft was a Sunward SA60L Aurora, a domestically manufactured light sport aircraft roughly the size of a car, according to CNN. The aircraft is produced by a Chinese general aviation company that provides services including pilot training, recreational flying, and aerial photography.
Neither the aircraft manufacturer nor the Chinese authorities had issued an official statement on the crash at the time of publication.
The incident comes against the backdrop of tighter airspace controls in Beijing. Since May 1, authorities have enforced sweeping restrictions on drones, requiring government approval before residents can buy, rent, or operate unmanned aircraft.
The cause of the crash and whether there were any casualties were not immediately known.
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