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Small plane crashes into Beijing’s tallest skyscraper, debris rains onto streets | WATCH

The CITIC Tower, which has 108 floors above ground and seven basement levels, is one of Beijing's most recognisable landmarks and can accommodate around 12,000 office workers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 06:33 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 06:33 AM IST
Small plane crashes into Beijing’s tallest skyscraper, debris rains onto streets | WATCH
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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