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Smart cities 2.0: Can Vietnam’s new urban model avoid the limits of India’s tech-led approach?

Vietnam is now testing a model in which data systems, governance standards and climate resilience are incorporated into the planning of a new city before it begins full operations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
Smart cities 2.0: Can Vietnam’s new urban model avoid the limits of India’s tech-led approach?

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Smart cities 2.0: Can Vietnam’s new urban model avoid the limits of India’s tech-led approach?
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