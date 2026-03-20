The snake bites its master: How Pakistan-sponsored terrorists turned against their own country while India stands strong

Global Terrorism Index: Latest 2026 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) has placed Pakistan at the top of the list, overtaking Burkina Faso as the country most affected by terrorism. Experts say that Pakistan’s long-standing policy of supporting militant groups has now backfired. Organisations and leaders once nurtured and protected by the state, including people such as Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, now operate in an environment where unchecked violence increasingly destabilises their own country.

According to GTI 2026, Pakistan recorded 1,045 terrorist incidents and 1,139 deaths in 2025. It was the worst period in the last decade. This surge is attributed to the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021, which revitalised cross-border militant activities. Groups like Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have used Afghan territory to train fighters and launch attacks within Pakistan. The TTP alone saw a 24 percent rise in attacks in 2025, resulting in 595 incidents and 637 fatalities, the highest since 2011.

Balochistan has also seen escalating violence. An incident near Quetta involved the kidnapping of 442 passengers on the Jaffar Express train, with multiple casualties reported. Rising tensions with India added further stress, particularly in May 2025 when the Indian Air Force carried out missile strikes on Pakistani cities following the deadly Pahalgam attack.

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In February 2026, Pakistan intensified regional instability by conducting airstrikes on Kabul and Kandahar, effectively declaring a near-war situation with Afghanistan. Analysts warn that such conflicts increase displacement, weaken border control and provide fertile ground for militant groups.

India shows improvement

By contrast, India’s GTI performance is markedly more positive. With a score of 6.428, India ranks 13th globally and third in South Asia, behind Pakistan and Afghanistan. The country recorded a 43 percent reduction in terrorist attacks in 2025, along with a significant decrease in fatalities from such attacks.

Over the past decade, India’s GTI score has improved by 0.415 points, showing progress in counterterrorism efforts.

Neighbouring countries show mixed results. Bangladesh recorded a 100 percent drop in terrorist attacks in 2025, while Nepal has reported no incidents for the third consecutive year. These trends indicate that targeted security measures, intelligence improvements and proactive counterterrorism strategies are yielding measurable results in the region.

Africa emerges as new terrorism hotspot

Globally, sub-Saharan Africa has become the centre of lethal terrorist activity, accounting for over half of worldwide deaths from terrorism. While Burkina Faso witnessed a 45 percent drop in fatalities, but the severity of individual attacks has increased.

Nigeria saw a 46 percent rise in deaths, and the Democratic Republic of Congo is a hotspot of violent incidents.

Even Western democracies are facing rising challenges. In 2025, terrorist-related deaths in countries such as Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom rose by 280 percent. Attacks carried out by lone actors, particularly radicalised youths, are increasing. It is credited to the spread of extremist ideologies on social media and encrypted communication platforms.

Analysts warn that radicalisation is occurring faster than ever, with adolescents now able to become extremists in weeks rather than months.

The GTI 2026 report highlights a growing divide in the global fight against terrorism. Countries that have long sponsored or tolerated militant activity, like Pakistan, are now bearing the consequences of their policies.

Meanwhile, nations taking proactive counterterrorism measures, like India and Nepal, are seeing results in terms of reduced attacks and fatalities.

Experts warn that displacement, cross-border violence and radicalisation of youth are serious risks. They stress that both international and domestic efforts must continue to fight terrorism.