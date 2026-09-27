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  • /'Snakes in backyard have bitten Pakistan': Ex envoy Haqqani a'Snakes in backyard have bitten Pakistan': Ex-envoy Haqqani as country tops Global Terror Indexs country tops Global Terror Index

'Snakes in backyard have bitten Pakistan': Ex envoy Haqqani a'Snakes in backyard have bitten Pakistan': Ex-envoy Haqqani as country tops Global Terror Indexs country tops Global Terror Index

The Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), which publishes the Global Terrorism Index, ranked Pakistan first with a score of 8.574, ahead of Burkina Faso.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 12:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
'Snakes in backyard have bitten Pakistan': Ex envoy Haqqani a'Snakes in backyard have bitten Pakistan': Ex-envoy Haqqani as country tops Global Terror Indexs country tops Global Terror Index
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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