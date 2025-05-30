Advertisement
US CHINA TRADE DEAL

'So Much For Being Mr. NICE GUY': Trump Accuses China Of Violating Trade Agreement

Donald Trump has accused China of violating its trade agreement with the United States. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 30, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
'So Much For Being Mr. NICE GUY': Trump Accuses China Of Violating Trade Agreement

United States President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of violating its trade agreement with the US and added that this is what he got for being 'Mr. NICE GUY'. 

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that the very high tariffs that the US had set made it "virtually impossible" for China to trade into the country's marketplace.

"Two weeks ago China was in grave economic danger! The very high Tariffs I set made it virtually impossible for China to TRADE into the United States marketplace which is, by far, number one in the World. We went, in effect, COLD TURKEY with China, and it was devastating for them. Many factories closed and there was, to put it mildly, “civil unrest.” I saw what was happening and didn’t like it, for them, not for us," Trump wrote.

In his post, Trump continued to say that he had made a fast deal with China to save them but Beijing has "violated" the agreement. 

"I made a FAST DEAL with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation, and I didn’t want to see that happen. Because of this deal, everything quickly stabilized and China got back to business as usual. Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!" he added. 

(this is a developing story)

