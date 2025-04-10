'Somebody Had To Do It...': Trump Defends 125 Per Cent Tariff Hike On China
A day after increasing tariffs on China to 125 per cent, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) defended his decision, stating, "somebody had to do it." Trump exaggerated by claiming that China made USD 1 trillion off trade with the US and that he had "reversed it" through his aggressive tariff strategy.
"Well, I thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line. No other President would have done what I did... Somebody had to do it. It had to stop because it's not sustainable. Last year, China made USD 1 trillion off trade with the United States... Now I've reversed it," Trump said.
