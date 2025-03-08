‘Somebody Is Finally Exposing Them...’: Trump Claims India Forced To Cut Tariffs

Washington: US President Donald Trump slammed India's tariff policies, calling them excessively high and unfair. He claimed that selling products to India is nearly impossible due to these high import duties.

Speaking from the White House in a televised address, Trump claimed that India has now agreed to lower its tariffs significantly. He attributed this to increased scrutiny of India's trade practices.

"India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India," Trump said. "They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done."

Trump's comments come as the US prepares to introduce reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose high levies on American goods. The new tariffs, set to take effect on April 2, will be a major shift in US trade policy.

Earlier, in a speech to the US Congress, Trump had criticized India's tariffs on automobile imports, saying they exceed 100%. He reiterated that the US will impose reciprocal tariffs on countries with high duties.

"Under the Trump administration, you will pay a tariff, and in some cases, a rather large one. Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it's our turn to start using them," Trump said. "India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 per cent."

The new US tariffs are expected to have a significant impact on global trade. Countries affected by these measures may have to reassess their tariff policies.

In February, Trump had announced 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% on goods from China.

Meanwhile, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has expressed hope for stronger trade ties with India. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, he emphasized the need for India to open its agricultural market.

"The Indian market for agriculture, it has to open up," Lutnick said. "The good thing is your government truly understands your market, and we understand ours. And the key is to find a balance."

Lutnick suggested that India could adopt smarter strategies such as quotas or limits while negotiating with the US. He stressed the importance of thoughtful discussions to ensure a fair trade deal.

The US and India are currently working towards a bilateral trade agreement, expected to be finalised by the fall of 2025. Both nations aim to expand their economic relationship, with a goal of increasing bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was in the US this week to continue negotiations on this agreement. Both Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have committed to advancing trade discussions and strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

(With ANI inputs)