TRUMP PRAISES MODI

Something Changed In America? Trump’s Sudden New Tone On India Raises Eyebrows

Last week, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi spoke over the phone, discussing ways to accelerate bilateral economic partnership and strengthen strategic ties.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 02:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Something Changed In America? Trump’s Sudden New Tone On India Raises EyebrowsU.S. President Donald Trump meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. (File Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “great friend” and highlighting India as an important strategic partner for the United States in the Indo-Pacific region. The US Embassy in New Delhi shared the details on social media platform X on Tuesday.

Describing India as a “amazing country”, the embassy posted on X, quoting Trump as saying, “India is home to one of the world’s oldest civilizations. It is an amazing country and an important strategic partner for America in the Indo-Pacific region. We have a great friend in PM Modi.”

The praise came following a recent phone conversation between the two leaders last week, during which they are said to have discussed ways to accelerate bilateral economic cooperation. The call followed two days of talks between Indian and US negotiators on a proposed bilateral trade agreement.

This proposed agreement has raised hopes that India could receive relief from the steep tariffs of up to 50% imposed on Indian goods by the Trump administration. In August, the United States had increased tariffs on Indian products, including an additional 25% levy related to the purchase of Russian crude oil.

Prime Minister Modi described the conversation as “cordial and constructive”, adding, “We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relationship and discussed regional and international issues. India and the United States will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity.”

While Modi did not directly reference trade relations in his statement, the discussions were seen as part of broader efforts to strengthen economic ties.

Relations between New Delhi and Washington had soured following the tariff hikes in August, with repeated criticism from US officials affecting bilateral ties.

In recent weeks, both countries have stepped up efforts to damage control. According to officials, the phone conversation focussed on reviewing progress in the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States.

Sources also indicated that the leaders discussed expanding cooperation in several important areas, including trade, critical technology, energy, defense and security. They agreed on the importance of working together to address shared challenges and advance mutual interests, while expressing satisfaction at the continued strengthening of bilateral ties across all sectors.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

