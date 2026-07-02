/Why are anti-migrant protests happening in South Africa | Explained

South Africa is facing its most intense wave of anti-migrant unrest in years. Marchers took to city streets on Tuesday to mark an unofficial June 30 deadline they set for undocumented migrants to leave. Police say more than 900 people have been arrested. Soldiers were sent to parts of Johannesburg after shootings; at least one person was reported shot dead in Alexandra. At least five people have been killed since the protests began, and thousands of migrants have fled their homes or left the country. Here is what triggered the crisis.