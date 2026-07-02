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Why are anti-migrant protests happening in South Africa | Explained

South Africa anti-migrant protests: South Africa is in the grip of its sharpest anti-migrant unrest in years, with over 900 arrests, at least four deaths, and soldiers deployed to Johannesburg's Hillbrow district after a shooting. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 11:44 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Why are anti-migrant protests happening in South Africa | Explained
Image Credit: X/@MattWallace888.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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