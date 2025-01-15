Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2843764https://zeenews.india.com/world/south-korea-investigators-face-standoff-at-presidential-residence-over-arrest-of-yoon-suk-yeol-2843764.html
NewsWorld
YOON SUK YEOL

South Korea: Investigators Face Standoff At Presidential Residence Over Arrest Of Yoon Suk Yeol

Tensions rise as investigators attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for imposing martial law; supporters and security forces block entry.

|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2025, 06:25 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

South Korea: Investigators Face Standoff At Presidential Residence Over Arrest Of Yoon Suk Yeol Image: ANI

Investigators on Wednesday found themselves in a tense standoff with security forces at the presidential residence, as they made a second attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief imposition of martial law, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency.

Officials from the state anti-corruption agency, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) and police arrived with search and detention warrants but were blocked by the Presidential Security Service (PSS), which had set up a barricade using vehicles to prevent them from entering. Additionally, a group of lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party and Yoon's legal team also obstructed the investigators' efforts at the residence's entrance.

Meanwhile, police aired broadcasts warning that any attempt to resist the warrants' execution could lead to arrest. Large crowds gathered outside the residence, with police initially estimating that around 6,500 supporters of the impeached president were present, Yonhap reported.

To gain entry to the presidential residence, police have deployed approximately 3,000 officers.

The Seoul Western District Court had previously issued the warrants for Yoon after he ignored three summonses to appear for questioning regarding his unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law on December 3. These warrants, which were extended last week after their initial expiration, will remain active until January 21.

In December 2024, Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly over his attempt to impose martial law in the country. The members of the unicameral National Assembly had voted 204 to 85 to impeach South Korea's President.

Three members of the National Assembly abstained from voting while eight votes were declared invalid. The voting was conducted through a secret ballot, with two-thirds of the vote needed for impeachment. All 300 members of the assembly cast their votes.
After his impeachment, Yoon was suspended from office. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK