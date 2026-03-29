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NewsWorldSouth Korea unveils first indigenous fighter jet KF-21 Boramae – Could it challenge Rafale? Here’s a comparison
KF-21 BORAMAE

South Korea unveils first indigenous fighter jet KF-21 Boramae – Could it challenge Rafale? Here’s a comparison

Five years after its maiden flight, South Korea unveiled the KF-21 fighter jet. The Korea Aerospace Industries describes it as approaching fifth-generation capabilities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 07:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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South Korea unveils first indigenous fighter jet KF-21 Boramae – Could it challenge Rafale? Here’s a comparisonSouth Korea rolled out its first mass production of KF-21 Boramae fighter jets. (Photo: Yonhap)

Seoul: Taking a leap in defence technology, South Korea has unveiled its first homegrown 4.5-generation fighter jet, the KF-21 Boramae. The Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) presented the jet on March 25, 2026 at its production facility in Sacheon, which is located in the southern Gyeongsang province. The country achieved this feat a few years after the aircraft’s initial flight, while India continues to work on its own Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

A decade-and-a-half journey

The KF-21 programme began back in 2001 when then-President Kim Dae-jung proposed the creation of an indigenous combat fighter. It gained momentum around 2016, and the KAI unveiled the first KF-21 prototype in 2021. By 2022, the aircraft had completed its maiden flight, setting the stage for full-scale production.

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The KF-21 is designed as a two-seat 4.5-generation fighter jet, which is intended to bridge the gap between fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft. Its development was driven by the need to counter potential threats from North Korea while maintaining cost efficiency.

Although the KAI does not claim it as a fifth-generation fighter, the company says that the jet offers capabilities close to that level. “The KF-21 is far ahead of other 4.5-generation jets, and it comes very close to fifth-generation performance,” said KAI chief Kang Goo-young.

KF-21 vs. India’s Rafale

The Indian Air Force (IAF) operates the 4.5-generation Rafale, which is developed by France’s Dassault Aviation. However, South Korea has positioned the KF-21 as superior in performance compared to both the Rafale and the Eurofighter Typhoon.

“People call the KF-21 a 4.5-generation fighter, but I believe that underestimates it,” Kang added.

The jet combines advanced stealth features, avionics and combat systems at a cost lower than that of F-35-class fighters. This makes it a formidable asset in regional defence.

International interest and India’s position

South Korea initially launched the KF-21 programme in partnership with Indonesia, which held a 20 percent stake. Financial challenges have since reduced Jakarta’s involvement, but the country is the first potential buyer.

Reports say that several other nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and Poland, have shown interest in the jet.

Meanwhile, India’s AMCA programme, along with other next-generation fighter programmes such as FCAS and GCAP, is still in the design and development stage. This shows the pace at which South Korea has advanced its domestic defence capabilities.

The KF-21 Boramae demonstrates South Korea’s growing technological edge and ambition in the global fighter jet arena. It offers a combination of performance, affordability and export potential that is attracting attention from around the world.

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