South Korean: Impeached President Yoon Arrested Over Failed Martial Law Attempt
Yoon becomes the first sitting South Korean president arrested after a failed martial law attempt and weeks-long standoff.
Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on Wednesday following his failed martial law attempt, as hundreds of anti-corruption investigators and police raided his presidential compound, ending a weeks-long standoff.
