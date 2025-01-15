Advertisement
YOON SUK YEOL

South Korean: Impeached President Yoon Arrested Over Failed Martial Law Attempt

Yoon becomes the first sitting South Korean president arrested after a failed martial law attempt and weeks-long standoff.

Jan 15, 2025
South Korean: Impeached President Yoon Arrested Over Failed Martial Law Attempt

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on Wednesday following his failed martial law attempt, as hundreds of anti-corruption investigators and police raided his presidential compound, ending a weeks-long standoff.

 

 

