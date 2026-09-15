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Space weapons race: Where do US, Russia and China stand?

Russia and China have developed anti-satellite systems and other military technologies that can disrupt or target space-based assets.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 03:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
Space weapons race: Where do US, Russia and China stand?
Image Credit: Representative image. (AI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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