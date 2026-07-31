Spain has deployed military forces to its North African enclave of Ceuta after a mass border crossing left at least Eighteen people dead and triggered severe chaos at the EU-Africa frontier. The emergency move came after thousands of migrants entered the small territory from Morocco by sea and land over a short window. Spanish authorities are working with Moroccan security forces to regain control of the perimeter and manage return procedures.
The crisis escalated rapidly as crowds, composed of young Moroccan men alongside families with young children, attempted to reach Ceuta through the Tarajal beach area.
Why 18 people died: The casualties occurred during hazardous attempts to bypass border barriers by swimming around coastal breakwaters or wading through deep water at high tide. Emergency crews recovered nine bodies floating offshore near the beachhead as search-and-rescue operations continued.
"The situation is absolute chaos. It's not possible to give precise numbers, but thousands are crossing. The border has totally collapsed," Rachid Sbihi, Representative for Spain’s Civil Guard Officers in Ceuta said.
Ceuta faces repeated migration pressure due to a unique combination of geography and legal status:
Moroccan security forces have begun intercepting individuals on their side of the border. Both Madrid and Rabat confirmed they are coordinating to return those who entered illegally while adhering to standard legal protocols.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska scheduled an emergency site visit to Ceuta as security forces worked to secure the perimeter.
The sudden breach has drawn sharp reactions from across Europe. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned that unchecked border surges threaten wider European security, suggesting that member states may need to consider extraordinary measures, including temporary changes to Schengen free-movement rules.
Addressing the situation, Prime Minister Sánchez in a post on X stated that Spanish state authorities are acting decisively alongside Moroccan partners to restore stability and security in Ceuta.
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