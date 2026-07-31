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Explained: What is happening at Spain's Ceuta border and why 18 people died

Spain has sent military support to Ceuta after a mass migrant crossing left at least Eighteen people dead. Officials are working with Morocco to restore border control.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 02:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Explained: What is happening at Spain's Ceuta border and why 18 people died
Image Credit: ANI. Migrants gather on and around a Guardia Civil boat as they swim through Spain's Ceuta border from the Moroccan side.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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