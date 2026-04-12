Spain village offers you free home with job offer – but there’s one condition you must meet

New Delhi: A small village in Spain is offering free homes and guaranteed work to families willing to permanently settle there. The village, Arenillas in the Soria region, has only around 40 residents, and local authorities are trying to stop further population decline.

The offer includes a free house and a stable job for one selected family. This makes it one of the most unusual relocation schemes in Europe. The announcement has drawn attention from across the world.

Conditions behind the offer

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is not an open invitation without limits. The village has set conditions for applicants.

The selected family must have school-going children and must be ready to live in the village full-time. They will also be responsible for running the village bar and helping with maintenance and small construction work of the local municipality.

While other houses in the village are rented at around Rs 9,000 per month, the selected family will not pay rent. In return, they will take on additional responsibilities that help keep the village running.

Why the offer is getting attention

The scheme was announced in early 2026, and within a week, more than 100 applications were received. Free housing in Europe is rare, and when combined with employment, it becomes even more attractive for many people looking for a lifestyle change.

The village is located in a scenic hilly area where temperatures in April hover around 24°C. The surroundings are calm and open, giving it a postcard-like setting that adds to its appeal.

However, the aim of the scheme is not short-term stays. The village wants long-term residents who will become part of the local community and help keep it alive.

Life in Arenillas is not simple

Despite its charm, daily life in Arenillas comes with challenges. Public transport is limited, and having a personal vehicle is almost necessary. The nearest school is about 20 kilometres away, although free transport is arranged for students.

Healthcare facilities are basic, and residents depend on nearby towns for serious medical needs. Winters can also be difficult due to the cold weather.

The jobs offered in the village also require effort. Running the village bar is more about social connection than profit, while maintenance work involves physical labour to repair old buildings and infrastructure.

Another important point is that the scheme does not provide visas. Applicants must already have legal permission to live and work in Spain.

Why the village is doing this

The situation in Arenillas shows a larger problem in rural Spain. Since the 1950s, people have been moving to cities in large numbers, leaving many villages with aging populations and empty homes.

During festivals and special occasions, the population can temporarily rise to around 300 as former residents return. But for most of the year, the village is nearly empty.

Without new residents, places like Arenillas face the risk of slowly disappearing.

A lifestyle choice, not only an opportunity

For people willing to adapt to a rural life, take on physical work and become part of a small community, this offer could be life-changing. But for those expecting modern city comforts and busy urban life, this village may feel too isolated.

The scheme shows a simple idea at its core. A home is being offered, but the effort to keep the village alive comes with it.