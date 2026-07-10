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Spain wildfire: 11 dead, 19 unaccounted for, 600 displaced

The fire is currently affecting the municipalities of Los Gallardos, Bedar and Antas in the Almeria province of Spain.
 

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 05:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
Spain wildfire: 11 dead, 19 unaccounted for, 600 displaced
Image Credit: Screengrab/ @realtoriabrooke/X

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