Drawing parallels with India, the analysis stated that the country has also faced challenges from illegal immigration over the years, referring to infiltration from Bangladesh through West Bengal and the arrival of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar. Citing an estimate mentioned in the programme, it claimed that India has around 20.04 million infiltrators and argued that illegal immigration places a burden on taxpayers. The analysis concluded by suggesting that while India has initiated efforts to remove illegal infiltrators, countries such as Spain could face growing challenges if they continue with what the programme described as liberal immigration policies.