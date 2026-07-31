Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta witnessed what is being described as one of the largest cross-border infiltration incidents in recent years after thousands of people reportedly entered the territory from neighbouring Morocco by sea. According to the Ceuta provincial government and information shared by Spanish authorities, between 35,000 and 50,000 people crossed into the Spanish territory in a single day, prompting the deployment of the military in Ceuta and nearby areas. Authorities also said that 18 people died while attempting the sea crossing.
In today's episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the large-scale infiltration into Spain's Ceuta enclave, the alleged reasons behind the unprecedented border breach, the policies of the Pedro Sánchez government, and the potential implications for Europe.
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Most of those who entered Spain travelled from the Moroccan town of Fnideq, located around eight kilometres from Ceuta. Many reportedly used small boats and tyre tubes to cross the sea before entering the Spanish territory. Visuals from the incident allegedly showed large crowds crossing the coastline, breaching a border gate and, in some cases, climbing over fencing to enter the city.
The report also referred to videos circulating on social media that allegedly showed some individuals attempting to enter residential properties by breaking windows. Other visuals reportedly captured clashes between local residents and members of the crowd after alleged robbery attempts. According to the script, local police initially struggled to contain the situation because they were outnumbered, leading the Ceuta administration to seek urgent assistance from the Spanish government. Military personnel were subsequently deployed after the appeal.
The analysis attributed the influx to Spain's immigration policies under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. According to the script, Sánchez's government supports policies aimed at providing better opportunities for immigrants. It also referred to a recent ruling by Spain's Supreme Court, which reportedly directed that migrants arriving from Morocco cannot be returned immediately and that their cases must first be examined before deportation. The analysis suggested that news of the ruling may have encouraged more people to attempt crossing into Spain.
The programme also mentioned a conspiracy theory circulating after Morocco's King reportedly granted pardons to 1,788 prisoners two days earlier. According to the script, some people have claimed that released prisoners may have been among those who crossed into Spain. However, the script noted that there is no confirmation whether the crowd included criminals or consisted solely of infiltrators.
The report further highlighted reactions from across Europe, particularly from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. According to the script, Meloni urged the European Union to suspend the Schengen visa arrangement with Spain, arguing that those entering Spain could potentially travel onwards to other European countries through the Schengen area. She also said Italy remained committed to protecting its borders.
Drawing parallels with India, the analysis stated that the country has also faced challenges from illegal immigration over the years, referring to infiltration from Bangladesh through West Bengal and the arrival of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar. Citing an estimate mentioned in the programme, it claimed that India has around 20.04 million infiltrators and argued that illegal immigration places a burden on taxpayers. The analysis concluded by suggesting that while India has initiated efforts to remove illegal infiltrators, countries such as Spain could face growing challenges if they continue with what the programme described as liberal immigration policies.
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