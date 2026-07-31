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Spain's Ceuta sees massive infiltration from Morocco; DNA analyses border crisis and its wider implications

Spain's Ceuta enclave witnessed a massive influx of migrants from Morocco, prompting military deployment as DNA analysed the border crisis, Spain's immigration policies, and its potential impact on Europe.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 11:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
Spain's Ceuta sees massive infiltration from Morocco; DNA analyses border crisis and its wider implications

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Spain's Ceuta sees massive infiltration from Morocco; DNA analyses border crisis and its wider implications
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