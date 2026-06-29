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Pakistan claims retaliatory strike along the Afghanistan border kills 29 militants

An affiliate of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), claimed responsibility for the Karachi attack, saying nine attackers took part.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 08:39 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 08:40 AM IST
Pakistan claims retaliatory strike along the Afghanistan border kills 29 militants
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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