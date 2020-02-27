हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Spanish military jet

Spanish military jet crashes into sea, pilot likely killed

"The search teams have found parts of the damaged jet. There is no indication that the pilot was able to have ejected (from the aircraft)", the Spanish air force tweeted.

Spanish military jet crashes into sea, pilot likely killed

MADRID: A Spanish military plane crashed into the sea off the country`s southeastern coast during a training exercise on Thursday and the pilot appears to have been killed, the air force said.

"The search teams have found parts of the damaged jet. There is no indication that the pilot was able to have ejected (from the aircraft)", the Spanish air force tweeted.

The Spanish-made C-101 jet, used for air stunts, hit the water near La Manga in the Murcia region in the early afternoon.

A pilot died in August in a similar accident with the same jet type and at the same area.

