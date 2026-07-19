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Spanish PM Sánchez and US President Donald Trump to cross paths at the FIFA World Cup Final

The visit comes amid months of growing tensions between Madrid and Washington. Spanish PM Sánchez has repeatedly criticised Donald Trump's foreign policy, while Trump has dismissed Spain as a "wasted cause."

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 08:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
Spanish PM Sánchez and US President Donald Trump to cross paths at the FIFA World Cup Final
Image Credit: L- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, R- US President Donald Trump (Image: IANS)

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