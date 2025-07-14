'Spending ZERO DOLLARS, EU Paying': Trump On Ukraine Weapon Funding Amit Patriot Missile Supply

Days after approving the supply of weapons to Ukraine via NATO, US President Donald Trump has said that America is no longer paying for the ammunition. Trump asserted that the European Union is now footing the bill, and it will be a business for the United States. Earlier, Trump had said that NATO would reimburse the cost of US weapons being sent to Ukraine.

'NATO, EU To Bear Cost'

“We are spending ZERO DOLLARS. The European Union is paying for it. We’re not paying ANYTHING. It’ll be business for us," said Trump, as per News18.

Earlier, after approving the supply of weapons to Ukraine via NATO, Trump said, "We're sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, 100%. So what we're doing is the weapons that are going out are going to NATO, and then NATO is going to be giving those weapons (to Ukraine), and NATO is paying for those weapons."

Patriot Missiles To Ukraine

President Trump on Sunday announced that the United States will send Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine. Trump said that these missiles are necessary to defend Ukraine. "Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening," said Trump. The US President said that the European Union would reimburse the cost of these missiles. Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly asked NATO and the US to strengthen Ukraine's air defence system against Russia.

Trump On Putin

Notably, Trump has been unhappy with Putin for not negotiating a ceasefire with Ukraine. The US President has become increasingly frustrated with Putin, as the Russian leader has resisted his efforts to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Two rounds of indirect ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia, brokered by Trump, have failed to produce any results. After several phone calls with Putin since taking office, Trump now seems to be reassessing both his stance and approach toward Putin and Russia.