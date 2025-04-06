In a significant gesture underscoring growing bilateral goodwill, Sri Lanka on Sunday released 14 Indian fishermen, during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the island nation.

The release followed detailed discussions between PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake earlier on Saturday, during which the long-standing issue of fishermen's arrests was taken up.

The Prime Minister, during his remarks at a joint press briefing, said, "We discussed the fishermen's issues. We agreed that we should move forward in this matter with a humane approach. We stressed the immediate release of the fishermen and the return of their boats."

The arrest of Indian fishermen, primarily from Tamil Nadu, by Sri Lankan authorities for alleged poaching in Sri Lankan waters has been a recurring point of tension.

Since the beginning of 2025, 119 Indian fishermen and 16 fishing boats have reportedly been apprehended by Sri Lankan forces, raising concerns among coastal communities and prompting repeated appeals for intervention.

Addressing a press conference following the talks, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "We have been informed that the Sri Lankan authorities have taken a decision to release 11 fishermen imminently, and perhaps a few more in the coming days."

"This was a subject that was discussed in considerable detail between the two sides. As the Prime Minister said himself during his remarks, there was an emphasis on the need to adopt a humanitarian and constructive approach to cooperation on these issues because these are ultimately issues that impact the livelihood of fishermen on both sides," Misri added.

The release of 14 Indian fishermen comes amid a series of key diplomatic and developmental engagements during PM Modi's visit, which included the joint inauguration of India-backed railway projects such as the upgraded Maho-Omanthai railway track and the newly constructed signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura segment.

In a historic gesture, Prime Minister Modi was also conferred the prestigious Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan award -- one of the island nation's highest civilian honours.

The accolade recognises not only India's steadfast support to Sri Lanka but also PM Modi's commitment to deepening bilateral relations.

On Saturday, the two leaders also witnessed the signing and exchange of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across sectors, including infrastructure, energy, and development cooperation.

On Saturday evening, President Dissanayake hosted a State Banquet at the President's House in honour of Prime Minister Modi.

Extending a warm welcome, the Sri Lankan President said the visit would further expand avenues of cooperation and deepen the friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

"We are known for our hospitality and extend a warm welcome to all visitors. In particular, I recall that our friends from across the Palk Strait are received with the utmost warmth and affection," President Dissanayake said.

"We hope to see the citizens of your nation visiting this wonderful island continually, where they will meet warm-hearted communities," he further said.

"We eagerly anticipate your return, ready to welcome you back with open arms. We sincerely convey our heartfelt wishes for the good health of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and for continued progress and prosperity of Indian citizens, as well as for the strengthening cooperation and friendship between our two nations," the Sri Lankan President added.