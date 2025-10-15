Staff College To Coastline: How Deep Does Pakistan-Somalia Ties Go?

Every empire begins with a syllabus. Somalia’s new defence pact with Pakistan may read like administrative routine – a set of clauses about training, maintenance, and ‘capacity-building’. Yet beneath that official calm lies a quiet revolution in authorship. Whoever teaches a nation’s soldiers teaches its sense of self, and in this arrangement, Pakistan writes the curriculum of Somalia’s maritime future.

On the surface, the Memorandum of Understanding offers assistance of the most generous kind. Pakistani instructors will train Somali cadets ‘from the basic to the specialised,’ a phrase that conceals the depth of the bargain. It hands to Islamabad not only the tools of Somalia’s defence but the very grammar of its thought; from how a patrol is planned to how a threat is imagined. This is less an act of charity than an act of narrative control.

Within Pakistan’s National Defence University and its Command and Staff College, military education carries the weight of a worldview. Strategy is not merely taught there; it is distilled from a national story of siege, survival, and sanctified uniform. Those who learn within its walls inherit more than tactical doctrine, they absorb an attitude – that power, once worn, must never be surrendered.

When Somali officers step into those classrooms, they do not enter neutral ground. They enter an inheritance. They will hear of deterrence as destiny, of security as a perpetual argument with the world. In time, they may see their own shores through that same lens – suspicious of civilians, reverent toward generals, and wary of reform. A borrowed perspective has a way of outliving the course that first delivered it.

Beyond the classrooms stretch the docks and drydocks of influence. Pakistan has promised to help modernise Somalia’s naval arm – to provide technical expertise, maintenance, and the scaffolding for new maritime units. Yet each engine that roars to life, each radar that pulses over the Gulf of Aden, will carry an invisible watermark. Spare parts, software codes, calibration manuals – all will trace their lineage back to Karachi, and beyond it, to Beijing.

Dependence, in this age, does not wear chains; it wears circuit boards. Somalia’s navy will rise on the shoulders of Pakistani know-how, but Pakistan’s own shoulders rest on Chinese steel. The chain of command becomes a chain of custody – a hierarchy of help that stretches across oceans. The more Somalia learns to operate modern systems, the less it can afford to stand alone.

For Islamabad, this arrangement is worth more than any export contract. Training foreign officers is soft power in uniform; influence that does not shout, but salutes. Each Somali graduate of a Pakistani staff course becomes an emissary of quiet affinity, an echo that carries into future corridors of decision. When Pakistan seeks votes in international forums, or sympathy in moments of censure, these echoes answer.

What begins as mentorship ends as familiarity, and familiarity, in geopolitics, is often the first draft of loyalty. Somalia, meanwhile, risks finding that its defence decisions are shaped by old friendships rather than present interests. The architecture of its navy may be local, but the blueprint will be written elsewhere.

History keeps a ledger of such bargains. Sri Lanka’s military training programmes, once dependent on Pakistan, imported not only instructors but instincts, but also a command culture wary of scrutiny. Nigeria’s defence academies, tutored in part by the same doctrine, learned the double habit of efficiency and insularity. Somalia may yet repeat this cycle, mistaking imitation for progress until it no longer recognises its own reflection.

It would be unjust, however, to call the agreement predatory. It is, rather, opportunistic; a meeting of need and ambition. Somalia needs ships, structure, and skills. Pakistan needs prestige, partnership, and presence in a corridor that touches the Indian Ocean’s busiest lanes. Both gain, yet only one commands the tide.

For Mogadishu, the question is not whether to learn, but how to learn without losing voice. A sovereign education system must eventually teach itself. Somalia can invite assistance without inviting authorship, provided it insists on rotation, such as sending its to African Union academies, Indian maritime schools, even European peacekeeping colleges. It must translate every foreign lesson into local idiom, lest it become a footnote in another’s playbook.

If it fails, the MoU’s five-year term will outlast its intended meaning. Advisors become arbiters, coordination becomes consent, and a generation of officers will rise fluent not in Somali command but in Pakistani conviction.

The depth of Pakistan’s reach cannot be measured in miles or vessels, but in mindset. From the staff college to the coastline, it moves through invisible channels – through syllabi, through software, through shared sentiment. When the day comes that a Somali admiral quotes a Pakistani general to justify a local policy, the transfer of technology will be complete, and irreversible.

A navy, like a nation, sails by the compass of its teachers. Somalia, in rebuilding its fleet, must take care not to inherit another’s north. The ocean is vast, but memory is vaster still; once a direction is taught, even the tide cannot unteach it.