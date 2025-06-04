Starlink To Launch Satellite Network Service In South Korea

Seoul: Elon Musk's SpaceX will launch its Starlink satellite internet service in South Korea, following government approval last week, according to the Korea Herald. This launch marks the rollout of a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network in the country, aimed at providing high-speed connectivity in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

Seoul's Ministry of Science and ICT has approved Starlink's supply agreement. A similar type of deal was offered to Hanwha Systems and KT Sat, which are resellers of the UK-based Eutelsat-OneWeb, another LEO service provider.

According to SK Telink, Starlink's local partner, the company plans to begin offering the service as soon as the final regulatory step is cleared — the conformity assessment of the antennas used to receive satellite signals, the Korea Herald reported.

LEO satellite communication services rely on antennas to receive signals from satellites, unlike traditional mobile networks where smartphones connect directly to ground-based base stations.

These satellite services offer high-speed, low-latency internet and are expected to be especially useful for aircraft and maritime vessels, where internet access is typically limited. Starlink’s local partner also plans to expand its product line to include maritime and aviation-specific packages, as well as offerings for public institutions.

"When low-orbit satellite telecommunication services launch in Korea, high-speed Wi-Fi networks will be available in airplanes and vessels," said ICT Minister Yoo Sang-im. "For sailors on long voyages, the ability to stream video and make video calls will significantly improve life on board," he added.

Recently, Starlink officially began operations in Bangladesh, where it is expected to offer internet speeds of up to 300 Megabits per second (Mbps). In India, major telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have partnered with Starlink to provide satellite communication (Satcom) services. However, Starlink’s application to provide services in India is still awaiting approval from the Department of Telecommunications.

The Indian government has clarified that spectrum for Satcom services will be allotted administratively — not via auction — to ensure affordable service for consumers.