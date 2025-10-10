Starmer Meets Modi: Can UK’s Backing Finally Put India Inside The UN Security Council As Permanent Member?

Mumbai: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has backed India’s aspiration for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Speaking after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai, he said, “We sit together in the Commonwealth and G20, and we want to see India taking its rightful place in the UN Security Council.”

A joint statement issued after the meeting highlighted both leaders’ shared commitment to global peace, prosperity and a rules-based international order. “They agreed to work closely in promoting reformed multilateralism, including reform of the United Nations Security Council. The UK reiterated its long-standing support for India's legitimate aspirations for permanent membership in a reformed UNSC,” it said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the UK’s continued support during a media briefing. “We have received support from the United Kingdom insofar as our objective to gain a place as a permanent member on a reconstituted and reformed UN Security Council is concerned. The UK has been on the record on several occasions in the past as well, and we very much welcome and appreciate that support,” he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trade And Investment Gain Centre Stage

Misri said trade and investment dominated discussions during Starmer’s visit. “The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that was signed in July is now undergoing the process of ratification in both the countries and both leaders remarked on, while even as this process is going on, how excited the trade, business and investment communities in the two countries are at the prospects of the full implementation of this agreement. Much of the time yesterday between the business leaders of the two countries was spent on making plans for future investment and future trade cooperation between the two sides,” he said.

He added, “This visit has given both sides the opportunity to discuss deepening their strategic economic engagement in order to derive the full benefits from tariff reduction under the FTA.”

The first meeting of the reconstituted India-UK CEOs Forum also took place on Thursday, reviewing the long-term trade and investment relationship and supporting the FTA’s implementation.

The leaders announced joint initiatives, including boosting the Climate Technology Startup Fund to support entrepreneurs in climate technology and Artificial Intelligence.

Misri said, “This will also help in supporting the FTA chapter on innovation, which ties in with some of the initiatives we are discussing under the Technology Security Initiative.”

A Pillar Of Partnership

“The technology and innovation pillar is a very important aspect of the bilateral relationship. During the prime minister's visit, major announcements were made regarding the India-UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre, the India-UK Joint Centre for Artificial Intelligence and a Critical Minerals Industry Guild to secure resilient supply chains and promote green technologies,” Misri said.

Phase two of the UK-India Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory will be launched, alongside a new satellite campus at IIT, the Indian School of Mines in Dhanbad. The leaders also discussed expanding collaboration in education and advanced training programmes.

Defence Deals And Strategic Security Ties

On Thursday, the United Kingdom signed a £350 million defence deal with India, securing over 700 jobs in Northern Ireland while supplying New Delhi with air defence missiles and launchers.

“The defence deals announced today show how our growing strategic partnership with India will boost UK business and jobs,” Defence Secretary John Healey said.

The contract delivers UK-manufactured Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) to the Indian Army, building on similar production for Ukraine. “I am hopeful that this will pave the way for a deeper relationship between our defence industries, particularly in the development of electric engines for naval ships and in air defence,” Healey added.

Starmer’s visit coincides with the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) participating in complex air and naval exercises in the Indian Ocean with the Indian Navy. Led by HMS Prince of Wales, the CSG commenced Exercise Konkan with INS Vikrant, involving ships, submarines and aircraft from both countries.

Joint Commitment To Maritime Security, Counterterrorism

India and Britain also committed to strengthening maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, including the establishment of the Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. Training collaboration was highlighted, with Indian Air Force Qualified Flying Instructors integrated into Royal Air Force programmes.

Both leaders announced the initial government-to-government supply of Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) systems to India, boosting air defence capabilities under Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. They condemned terrorism in all forms and stressed zero tolerance for violent extremism, counter-radicalisation and terrorism financing. The April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir was condemned, and both sides emphasised action against proscribed terrorists and entities.

Cultural Diplomacy, People-to-People Ties

PM Modi and PM Starmer also witnessed a classical rendition of Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh's ‘Sapphire’ at Jio World Centre, celebrating India-UK cultural collaboration.

“Wonderful rendition of Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh's Sapphire, which is a great example of India-UK cultural partnership!” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Wonderful rendition of Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh’s Sapphire, which is a great example of India-UK cultural partnership! pic.twitter.com/aLtx5WyiXT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

PM Starmer visited Yash Raj Films Studios and announced that three major productions will be shot across the United Kingdom starting in 2026. “Bollywood is back in Britain, bringing jobs, investment and opportunity while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking,” he said.

Economic Synergy, Future Prospects

PM Modi emphasised the growing strength of India-UK ties. “India's dynamism and the UK's expertise combine to create a unique synergy. Our partnership is trustworthy, talent- and technology-driven,” he said.

He highlighted the CETA agreement signed in London in July, highlighting that trade costs will decrease and employment opportunities will grow.

“With this agreement, new employment opportunities will be generated for the youth, trade will increase, and this will benefit our industries and consumers. Your visit to India within just a few months of signing the agreement, with the biggest business delegation ever accompanying you, is a symbol of the new vigour in India-UK partnership,” Modi told Starmer.