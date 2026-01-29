Starmer’s China visit: What it means for Indo-Pacific and should US be concerned? | Explained

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Beijing on January 28, 2026, marking the first visit by a UK leader to China in eight years since Theresa May's trip in 2018. Accompanied by over 50 business leaders and two ministers, the four-day itinerary includes meetings in Beijing with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, followed by engagements in Shanghai and a brief stop in Japan. The visit aims to reset UK-China relations amid strained ties over issues like Chinese espionage allegations, Beijing's crackdown in Hong Kong, and its support for Russia in Ukraine. Starmer has emphasised a pragmatic approach, stating the UK does not need to "choose between" the US and China, prioritising economic opportunities while addressing national security concerns.

The timing coincides with the UK's approval of China's controversial "mega-embassy" in London, a decision criticised as a potential espionage risk but seen by some as a goodwill gesture to facilitate the visit. This move, alongside the visit, reflects Labour's shift from the Conservative era's more confrontational stance toward Beijing.

Purpose of Starmer’s China visit

Keir Starmer’s visit to China aims to rebalance and improve strained UK-China relations while exploring trade and investment opportunities for British businesses. It seeks to strengthen the UK economy, maintain a pragmatic approach that is neither confrontational nor overly close, engage in dialogue on global issues such as climate change and technology, and uphold international balance by managing ties with both China and Western allies like the US and EU.

Implications for the Indo-Pacific Region

The visit has broader ramifications for the Indo-Pacific, a theater of intensifying great-power competition involving territorial disputes, supply chain vulnerabilities, and alliance dynamics.

Economic Rebalancing: The UK seeks to diversify dependencies amid US unpredictability under President Donald Trump, who has imposed tariffs on allies and threatened actions like seizing Greenland. This mirrors Canada's recent Beijing outreach, which drew US ire. For the Indo-Pacific, enhanced UK-China trade could stabilise supply chains but risks increasing Beijing's leverage over Western economies, potentially influencing policies on issues like Taiwan or the South China Sea.

Security and Alliances: As a member of AUKUS (with the US and Australia) and a partner in the Quad framework, the UK remains aligned with US-led efforts to counter Chinese assertiveness. However, Starmer's reset could signal a more independent UK posture, prioritising dialogue over confrontation. This might dilute unified Western responses to Beijing's actions, such as military buildups near Taiwan or coercion in the South China Sea. The UK's recent handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius—criticised by Trump as "great stupidity"—raises concerns about Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean, a key Indo-Pacific chokepoint.

Rising concerns over Chinese spying and surveillance are straining relations with the UK, which has blocked Chinese investment in sensitive telecoms and nuclear projects. Starmer’s government aims to balance national security with diplomatic and economic ties. Human rights remain a key issue, especially regarding Hong Kong, following the conviction of British citizen Jimmy Lai under Beijing’s national security law.

Should the US be concerned?

Eroding alliance cohesion: US President Donald Trump's threats, such as tariffs on the UK and allies, or territorial claims on Greenland have prompted hedging by US partners. Starmer's trip, like Canadian PM Mark Carney's, signals diversification to "de-risk" from US dependence, potentially weakening collective deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

Security risks: The mega-embassy approval and Chagos handover could facilitate Chinese strategic gains, including espionage in Europe or basing in the Indian Ocean, indirectly challenging US dominance. Critics warn this fractures Western unity against Beijing's gray-zone tactics.

Overall, the US has grounds for concern, though not necessarily alarm, as the visit reflects broader shifts driven by American policy volatility rather than a full UK pivot to China.