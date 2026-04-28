'State of collapse': Trump's fresh claims amid Iran tensions, Strait of Hormuz crisis
US-Iran conflict: In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump claimed that Tehran wants Washington to open the Strait of Hormuz "as soon as possible."
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US-Iran conflict: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran informed the US to be in a "state of collapse."
In a post on Truth Social, Trump further added that Tehran wants Washington to open the Strait of Hormuz "as soon as possible."
Iran has just informed us that they are in a “State of Collapse.” They want us to “Open the Hormuz Strait,” as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!).
(this is a developing story)
Also Read: The Islamabad sandwich: Pakistan’s high-stakes struggle to break the US-Iran stalemate
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