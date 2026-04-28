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NewsWorld'State of collapse': Trump's fresh claims amid Iran tensions, Strait of Hormuz crisis
US IRAN WAR

'State of collapse': Trump's fresh claims amid Iran tensions, Strait of Hormuz crisis

US-Iran conflict: In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump claimed that Tehran wants Washington to open the Strait of Hormuz "as soon as possible." 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 07:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'State of collapse': Trump's fresh claims amid Iran tensions, Strait of Hormuz crisisAI Generated Image (Photo Credit: ChatGPT)

US-Iran conflict: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran informed the US to be in a "state of collapse."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump further added that Tehran wants Washington to open the Strait of Hormuz "as soon as possible." 

Iran has just informed us that they are in a “State of Collapse.” They want us to “Open the Hormuz Strait,” as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!). 

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(this is a developing story) 

Also Read: The Islamabad sandwich: Pakistan’s high-stakes struggle to break the US-Iran stalemate 

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