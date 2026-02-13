Stealing is trendy? Why shoplifting is skyrocketing across the world

New Delhi: Shoplifting has emerged as a growing challenge for retailers across the world. The act of taking merchandise without paying goes by many names, including boosting and swiping, and is carried out both by individuals and organised groups. The financial toll is staggering, with stores losing billions of dollars every year due to theft.

In Germany alone, nearly 400,000 shoplifting incidents were recorded in 2024. Other European countries report similar trends. In England and Wales, the police documented around 500,000 cases last year, an annual increase of 20 percent. Helsinki, Finland, witnessed a 60 percent rise in thefts in just five months, while Japan, the United States and Australia have also reported rapid growth in retail theft.

Experts say people don’t steal only for money. According to them, some steal to show off or impress friends.

In recent years, shoplifting has become more common and accepted. Reports and surveys show the number of thefts is rising. Some thefts are not reported, but surveys of shoppers and store owners reveal these hidden cases.

Germany’s EHI Retail Institute has been studying shoplifting for years. Its latest report shows that 98 companies operating around 17,000 stores suffered losses of 3 billion euros due to theft, an increase of three percent from the previous year.

The causes of this rise are complex. The experts say inflation may play a role, but evidence is inconclusive. Surveys suggest many admit to stealing simply for fun, especially among younger shoppers. Some perceive that large stores can absorb the losses without consequence.

They also point out that the rise of self-service stores, where customers check out without direct interaction with staff, has contributed to the trend.

The societal impact is important. Retailers often pass the cost of theft to consumers through higher prices. Addressing the problem with harsher punishment has limited effect. Research indicates that legal consequences influence only a small fraction of offenders, while underlying ethical and moral standards in society continue to decline.

Organised crime has become a central concern. Authorities in the United Kingdom have identified 42 organised gangs over the past few years and arrested 209 individuals who targeted large stores across the country. These groups operate with coordination, with members assigned specific roles such as selecting items, removing them and monitoring store staff. They exploit security loopholes, remove alarm tags from expensive items and even recruit children to minimise staff suspicion.

In 2023, the United Kingdom launched the Pegasus campaign in collaboration with retail stores to dismantle several gangs. Investigators estimate these groups stole items worth up to 1.5-2 million pounds from major stores over several years.

Technology and policing approaches have evolved. Security experts explained that modern stores now use sophisticated software in over 120 countries to monitor theft. In past decades, security staff could detain shoplifters physically, but liability concerns and lawsuits have limited direct intervention. The police often prioritise violent crime over retail theft, and many suspects are released after warnings. Laws vary across US states, with shoplifting categorised as misdemeanour or felony depending on the value of stolen goods.

Online marketplaces have increased opportunities for offenders. Stolen items once sold in flea markets can now be sold online at full price, amplifying profit margins. Recent US legislation requires online platforms to verify seller identities and transaction records, limiting the resale of stolen goods.

Retailers are also using advanced technologies to prevent theft. Self-service checkout, RFID security tags, smart shelves, vehicle license plate recognition and AI-powered surveillance allow stores to track items and identify offenders in real time. Some stores deploy facial recognition or body scanning technology, while complying with state-specific privacy laws. Staff deployment is critical. Companies increasingly station employees strategically and equip them with body cameras to deter theft before it occurs.

Experts emphasise that theft can never be entirely eliminated. Technology and staffing aim to reduce incidents, deter potential offenders and ensure the safety of shoppers and employees. The reasons for rising shoplifting are diverse and layered. Some steal for fun, others due to economic pressures, self-service stores have made theft easier and organised gangs have turned it into a structured business. While new technologies and laws are helping, inconsistent enforcement and varying penalties allow many to steal with limited risk.