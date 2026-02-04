Stop blaming India, dear Pakistan: Here’s what you must do to end bloodshed in Balochistan

New Delhi: Balochistan is located in Pakistan’s southwest and makes up a large part of the country’s land. It is rich in minerals and natural resources, but it is the poorest province and a battlefield of Pakistan’s longest-running internal conflict.

Tension between Balochistan and the Pakistani state began soon after the country came into existence in August 1947. The province formally became part of Pakistan in 1948. Violence began soon after and has appeared again and again over the decades.

In recent years, the conflict has grown stronger. Analysts say the current phase is one of the most intense so far.

On January 31, armed groups carried out coordinated attacks in nearly a dozen cities across the province. The attacks were led by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a group that seeks independence for the province.

More than 30 civilians and at least 18 law enforcement personnel were killed. Security forces later said that over 150 fighters died during operations that followed.

The next day, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said in a television interview that the military, not political talks, held the solution to the province’s problems.

Many analysts trace the roots of the conflict to the final years of British rule and the unclear political arrangements before Pakistan’s independence.

How Balochistan joined Pakistan

Before 1947, Balochistan was not one single political unit. Some areas were directly ruled by the British and called “Chief Commissioner’s Balochistan”. Other areas such as Kalat, Makran, Las Bela and Kharan were princely states. These states had agreements with the British rather than direct colonial rule.

At the time of partition, the Khanate of Kalat held a technically independent status. Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah initially accepted this position. But the country’s view changed as the importance of Balochistan’s coastline became clearer. The coast provides access to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important global shipping route.

On March 27, 1948, the ruler of Kalat, Mir Ahmed Yar Khan, agreed to join Pakistan. His brother, Abdul Karim, rejected the decision and led a small armed group into Afghanistan. This became the first Baloch rebellion. It ended within months when he surrendered.

Many Baloch nationalists saw this incident as a “forced accession”. This belief guided later resistance movements.

Repeated uprisings

The second major uprising began in 1958. It followed Pakistan’s “One Unit” policy, which merged all provinces in West Pakistan into one administrative unit. Baloch leaders viewed this as a loss of political identity and autonomy.

Nawab Nauroz Khan, a senior tribal leader, led an armed revolt. The rebellion ended with his arrest. Several of his associates were executed after a military trial. Khan was sentenced to death but the sentenced was later commuted to life imprisonment. He died in jail.

Another period of unrest followed in the 1960s. It grew from opposition to military rule under General Ayub Khan and demands for political rights. The violence was limited in scale.

The most severe conflict took place in the 1970s. In 1973, the elected provincial government led by the National Awami Party (NAP) was dismissed. Armed resistance spread across large parts of Balochistan.

The federal government accused NAP leaders of planning to break up Pakistan. The claim was never proven. Party leaders, including the then Chief Minister Sardar Attaullah Mengal, were arrested. Thousands of Baloch fighters fought nearly 80,000 Pakistani troops. Thousands of people were killed in the conflict.

The fighting ended in 1977 after General Zia-ul-Haq took over following a military coup and announced an amnesty for Baloch fighters, but their political demands were never addressed.

From tension to open conflict

After the 1970s conflict, violence reduced for some time. Anger continued under the surface. Many people accused the state of using Balochistan’s gas and other resources without improving local living conditions.

Several events increased resentment. A key moment came in 2005 when Shazia Khalid, a doctor working for a state-run gas company, was raped by an Army captain. The country was led by General Pervez Musharraf at the time.

Large protests followed and were met with force. In August 2006, Nawab Akbar Bugti, a former chief minister and well-known tribal leader, was killed during a military operation.

His death became a symbol for many Baloch. Armed resistance expanded as many people began to believe that independence was the only solution.

In recent years, protests have increasingly been led by young and educated Baloch. Women have taken visible roles in demonstrations and activism.

The state has maintained a heavy security presence. Human rights groups have raised serious concerns. Activists say thousands of ethnic Baloch have been killed or forcibly disappeared after being accused of supporting armed groups. Many missing people were later found dead, often showing signs of torture.

The government rejects these claims. Officials say many missing individuals joined rebel groups in remote areas or crossed into Iran or Afghanistan.

Development and resistance

The present rebellion has grown along with large economic projects. These include expanded gas extraction, the development of Gwadar port, mining projects and the $62bn China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Many Baloch groups say these projects benefit outsiders and leave local communities behind.

Armed groups such as the BLA and the Balochistan Liberation Front describe their struggle as a fight against exploitation and for “national liberation”.

The Pakistani government has accused India of supporting separatist groups in Balochistan. These claims gained attention in 2016 when Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in the province. Pakistan said he was an Indian intelligence officer working for the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

Pakistan released a purported video that it said showed Jadhav confessing to involvement in attacks. India has consistently rubbished the allegation and denied that he was a spy.

Looking for a way forward

During the 2010s, Baloch armed groups became more organised and began targeting Chinese citizens and projects. Attacks hit Gwadar port, a luxury hotel in the city, the Chinese consulate in Karachi and a Chinese cultural centre.

At the same time, the government increased efforts to develop Balochistan’s mineral resources. China operates a major copper mine in Saindak. The Reko Diq project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits, is also planned.

Balochistan’s geography adds to the challenge. It covers 44 percent of Pakistan’s land and borders Iran and Afghanistan.

The province has a rugged landscape with large and sparsely populated areas. It holds only over 6 percent of Pakistan’s population. Rebel groups often operate from mountainous regions.

Using security forces to eradicate violence in a province as large and rugged as Balochistan is next to impossible, particularly when local problems are ignored.

Many analysts believe the government needs to rethink its strategy. They say the problem has been approached with ego rather than a serious effort to resolve it. Instead of dealing with core issues, attention has been placed on managing perceptions, mainly for audiences outside Balochistan. What the province needs, they say, is a political and practical response.

They also point out that force alone cannot resolve a political dispute. When authority is based on fear instead of trust, people stop sharing information. Cooperation weakens, intelligence suffers and even heavily guarded areas become vulnerable to attacks.

Government officials continue to support military action, but this approach has been criticised. Pakistan has relied on coercive and militarised methods for years, but these have failed to bring lasting peace. The analysts feel the need for a fundamental change in strategy. The process should begin with meaningful confidence-building steps to create space for political reconciliation and dialogue.

They say that any serious effort must treat the conflict as political. This includes addressing enforced disappearances, ensuring fair political representation and setting up “a credible Truth and Reconciliation Commission”.

They conclude by suggesting that the state must provide a clear roadmap for structured dialogue and establish institutional mechanisms to address Balochistan’s longstanding political, economic and governance-related grievances.