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‘Stop doing memes’ and ‘start being serious’: Canada’s Carney rebukes Trump team as tariff war escalates

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has hit back at the Trump administration over its handling of the escalating trade dispute, telling US officials to “start being serious” if they want meaningful talks with Ottawa.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 03:58 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 03:58 AM IST
‘Stop doing memes’ and ‘start being serious’: Canada’s Carney rebukes Trump team as tariff war escalates
Image Credit: (Photos: Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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